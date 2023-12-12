SCAN Adds Gonzaba Medical Group To Texas Provider Network

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- SCAN Health Plan , one of the nation's largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage health plans, announced the addition of Gonzaba Medical Group to its provider network in San Antonio, Texas and Bexar counties in, Texas effective January 1, 2024.Current SCAN members and Medicare eligible individuals who choose SCAN Health Plan in San Antonio will have access to over 90 primary care physicians and specialists with a support staff of over 800 healthcare professionals at Gonzaba Medical Group's nine convenient San Antonio locations.“As SCAN continues on its trajectory of growth and expansion, we are excited to build our regional networks with providers who are aligned with our mission to keep seniors healthy and independent,” said Wendy Zhao, SCAN's general manager of Texas, Arizona and Nevada.“We're thrilled to bring Gonzaba's dedication to health, family and community to the older adults we serve.”For over 60 years, Gonzaba Medical Group continues to be the leader in senior primary care in San Antonio, Texas. Their total approach to senior health care continues to expand in both services and locations to meet the growing needs of seniors in Bexar County. Gonzaba Medical Group offers primary care, specialty care, physical therapy, labs, radiology, urgent care, and nursing services under one roof. Gonzaba prides themselves on always putting their patients first, treating them Como Familia, Like Family.*Other providers are available in SCAN Health Plan's network.About SCAN Health PlanSCAN Health Plan is one of the nation's largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, serving more than 287,000 members across California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas and in 2024, New Mexico. Since its founding in 1977, SCAN has been a mission-driven organization dedicated to keeping seniors healthy and independent. Independence at Home, a SCAN community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers regardless of plan membership. SCAN also offers educational programs, community funding, volunteer opportunities and other community services. To learn more, visit or follow SCAN on Twitter @scanhealthplan.About Gonzaba Medical GroupGonzaba Medical Group is a patient-centered, physician-led medical group that enhances the well-being of their patients through coordinated compassionate care. Gonzaba Medical Group offers nine convenient locations throughout San Antonio and was founded by Dr. William“Bill” Gonzaba over 60 years ago, in the heart of San Antonio's southside. Gonzaba Medical Group is now accepting Medicare Advantage Patients. To learn more about Gonzaba Medical Group please visit or call 210-921-3800.SCAN Media Contact:Seffrah Orlando...562-508-6781Gonzaba Media Contact:Michelle Ruiz...210-921-3800

