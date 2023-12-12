Austin Dumas' Already Dead, Live Now Reminds Us Of What It Means To Truly Be Alive

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dumas' first self-published poetry release Already Dead, Live Now is available now

EDMOND, OKLAHOMA, US, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- When glancing at Dumas' first self-published poetry release Already Dead, Live Now , one may think that the collection focuses on death. But for Dumas, he hopes it reminds his readers about what it truly means to be alive.In the collection, the Oklahoma native invites readers on a journey through the depths of existence, exploring the transient nature of life and the significance of the connections we forge. With influences ranging from the legendary Tupac Shakur to his own spiritual practice, Dumas weaves a tapestry of words that reflect his personal growth since his early days of writing poetry in middle school.From the first page, Dumas introduces readers to a compelling character he has been developing for years-a complex persona that delves into themes of love, transformation, and the inevitability of mortality. As Dumas explains, "Death is not an end but a part of our personal transformation, an integral component of the human experience."Dumas' intimate experience and understanding of death started through his work at a retirement community, serving as an underlying catalyst for his writing. This unique perspective lends an enriching layer of introspection to his poetry.Drawing inspiration from a myriad of sources, Dumas' collection evokes a range of emotions, from solemnity to celebration. His poetry is an invitation to reflect on the fleeting nature of life, to find joy in the connections we establish along the way, and to embrace our shared journey. Through his poetry, he aims to explore themes of hope, humility, love, and the transformative power of mortality.“We are like phoenixes that burn into ashes / and are reborn in the morning / then at night we die again / We go through a cycle of life and death/ and rebirth in the moment / Tomorrow you will not be the same person / as yesterday,” writes Dumas in“Reborn” a poem included in the collection.His work can also be seen in Silent Spark Press', Astounding Poetry, Volume 2 poetry collection.Already Dead, Live Now is available now through Amazon's Kindle Direct Publishing platform (ISBN 979-8218096533).He is available for media interviews about self-published poetry and his work.For more information contact:Austin Dumas, ...

