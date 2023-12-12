BP POLYMERS RESPONDS TO U.S. EPA ORDER AGAINST FLUORINATOR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BP Polymers welcomes EPA's Stop Orders dated December 1st, 2023, effective 2.28.24, addressed to a producer of fluorinated high-density polyethylene packaging.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In response to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Orders dated December 1st, 2023, addressing a producer of fluorinated high-density polyethylene (HDPE) packaging, BP Polymers welcomes this action of cessation of manufacturing persistent, bio-accumulative, and toxic (PBT) PFAS contamination effective 2.28.24.BP Polymers is proud to offer Kortrax® Barrier Resin (BR) technology for HDPE packaging to customers in order to protect the environment and the American public. Kortrax® BR enhanced HDPE barrier packaging is critical in protecting the environment by preventing permeation of container ladings via reduction or elimination of both evaporative and migration emissions. Kortrax® BR contains neither health damaging LCPFAC's nor short chain PFAS compounds.Kortrax® BR containers, aka 'Baritainers,' were evaluated for PFAS leachate by the EPA when Clarke Mosquito needed to transition from fluorinated packaging for their Anvil product. As detailed recently by Bloomberg News in both the“Dark Plastics” article published in BusinessWeek and the follow-up Bloomberg Originals Short-Form Documentary , Kortrax® BR additive technology was substituted in lieu of fluorination in order to create PFAS free containers for packaging mosquitocides necessary to protect public health.Kortrax® BR is a polyamide-based additive that is incorporated into the HDPE container at the point of manufacture. Therefore, not only are Kortrax® Baritainers® PFAS free, the use of our barrier resin product eliminates the need for additional handling and transportation to the secondary post-manufacturing fluorination site thereby reducing the resultant carbon footprint.Moreover, Kortrax® was officially recognized by the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) for inclusion into the ASTM Code 2 recycle stream. As seen in the EPA Risk Assessment Analysis accompanying their official order, there are real concerns about PFAS compounds persisting in HDPE resin (PCR) as a result of fluorination. Yet, when Baritainers® are recycled, those same concerns are eliminated as fluorination is not utilized in the barrier process being replaced with Kortrax®.Contrary to the opinions voiced regarding the EPA order, U.S. Industry does have viable alternatives besides fluorination for HDPE packaging that are PFAS free, readily available, and economical – Kortrax® BR being one of them . BP Polymers already has an active presence within the marketplace, and we are primed for large-scale, industrial growth with the capacity for millions of pounds of production. The toxic persistent, and bio-accumulative effects (PBT) of PFAS contamination even at extremely low levels of detection is irrefutable; and it is the right of the American people to live in a safe, PFAS-free environment. Our products help promote and sustain that right and should be readily utilized.Thus, Kortrax® BR offers a cost-effective and PFAS free alternative solution to fluorination for packaging foods, fragrances, cosmetics, health and beauty aids, pharmaceuticals, pesticides, solvents, and other critical industrial chemicals. BP Polymers believes that Kortrax® BR is the most environmentally responsible, sustainable, and human safe barrier alternative for HDPE container applications available.Product Innovation and fair competition is the backbone of the American free-enterprise system. This economical dynamic results in improved quality of life and increased prosperity of the American public. As Thomas Jefferson wrote in 1810,“Where a new invention is supported by well-known principles and promises to be useful, it ought to be tried.”ABOUT BP POLYMERS, LLC:BP Polymers was founded in 2009 after years of extensive materials research and product development. Based in NC and VA, BP Polymers is the sole US manufacturer of Kortrax® Barrier Resins. For more information, please visit us at : .

