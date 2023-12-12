MJ Care, Inc. Announces Jim Solberg As President And CFO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Kelly MeleoNEW BERLIN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- MJ Care, Inc., a leading provider of rehab therapy to skilled nursing facilities in Wisconsin, is proud to announce the appointment of Jim Solberg as its new President, effective December 2, 2023. Jim will take over the role while continuing to serve as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for the organization.With over 30 years of financial management and executive-level leadership experience, Jim is exceptionally qualified for his dual role. As CFO of MJ Care, Inc., he has been instrumental in overseeing all aspects of corporate finance, including treasury, accounting, procurement, and budgeting. His attention to detail and commitment to fiscal responsibility have been pivotal in maintaining the financial health and stability of the organization.Jim holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and an MBA in Accounting/Finance from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). Prior to his tenure at MJ Care, Inc., he held senior management and leadership positions in financial management across various healthcare organizations. Jim's deep understanding of the intricate relationship between financial accounting and customer satisfaction is a testament to his belief in continuous improvement as the path to success."We're thrilled to have Jim step into the role of President,” says Kelly Meleo, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at MJ Care, Inc.“Jim has extensive experience and proven leadership in financial management. He's certainly earned this opportunity, and I believe he'll succeed in this role as the servant leader we already know him to be-a value that strongly aligns to the culture and needs of our organization.”Jim steps into his new role following the retirement of the outgoing president, Rick Johnson, who celebrated 43 years in the long-term care industry. For almost 4 years, Rick has proven an exemplary leader for MJ Care, Inc.-particularly in navigating the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rick leaves behind a legacy of administrative excellence in pursuit of his next chapter of life as a full-time grandpa.MJ Care, Inc. looks forward to a seamless transition and a continued trajectory of success under Jim Solberg's leadership. For more information, please contact the company at ....# # #MJ Care, Inc. is a private, family-owned and –operated rehabilitation services company based in New Berlin, WI that has served Wisconsin for more than 45 years. We place well-qualified Physical Therapists, Occupational Therapists and Speech-Language Pathologists in skilled nursing facilities, independent and assisted living centers, outpatient clinics, hospitals and schools. MJ Care, Inc. also conducts rehab and Medicare audits, performs clinical consulting, establishes outpatient programs, and offers PDPM training and transition assistance. We're respected for our commitment to professional integrity and quality of service, known by staff, partners and residents as The MJ Way.

