Seerist Wins Three Industry Awards For Its Threat And Risk Intelligence Solution

- Jim Brooks, CEO of SeeristRESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Seerist Inc., the leading augmented analytics solution for intelligence, threat, and security professionals, is excited to share that Seerist has recently received three industry awards for its threat and risk intelligence platform. The Seerist solution was recognized for its unique capabilities enabling organizations to forecast potential threats, monitor unfolding events, verify event data, and provide critical contextual insights to support strategic decision confidence.The Seerist solution won the Gold 2023 New Product of the Year award in the Security and Risk Intelligence category from Security Today. This award is produced by Security Today magazine and securitytoday, honors the outstanding product development achievements of security technology and solutions manufacturer whose products are considered particularly noteworthy in their ability to improve security.Seerist also garnered the American Security Today (ASTORS) 2023 Homeland Security Awards for Best Threat Intelligence Solution. The ASTOR Awards Program is specifically designed to honor distinguished government and vendor solutions that deliver enhanced value, benefit, and intelligence to end users in a variety of government, homeland security, and public safety vertical markets.Finally, Seerist was named Best Geopolitical Risk Analytics Technology Company in Innovation in Business' 2023 Technology Innovator Awards. This award program celebrates the outstanding achievements of businesses in the dynamic world of technology.In addition to industry validation, Seerist has also received accolades from users of the solution:·.“This platform stands as a beacon for integrating vast amounts of data, converting it into actionable insights that enables us to monitor regional stability, and preemptively identify emerging crises.”.“We had a question the other day about a country that I've never really worked much for with Africa. I didn't know the country history off the top of my head. So I don't really have a baseline but was able to pull that out of here pretty quickly and that was great. I was really jazzed that day.”.“Seerist is the closest I've seen to a single platform that can provide the full scope of intelligence needs, from global geopolitical risk analysis and forecasting to tactical situational awareness alerting and monitoring. Impressive.”."There is a lot of noise out there on this [Israel-Hamas Conflict] but the Seerist report rises to the top. We use the report to brief our CEO daily."“At Seerist, our singular focus is to build a world-class threat and risk analysis solution that delivers the trustworthy data, contextual analysis and foresight needed for highly effective decision-making,” said Jim Brooks, CEO of Seerist.“It is incredibly rewarding to receive validation from industry experts that we're delivering a solution that's serving essential client needs.”ABOUT SECURITY TODAY NEW PRODUCT OF THE YEAR AWARDSThe Security Today New Product of the Year Award honors the outstanding product development achievements of security equipment manufacturers whose products are considered to be particularly noteworthy in their ability to improve security. In the 15th successful year of the independently juried contest, winners were honored in 43 product award categories.ABOUT THE TECHNOLOGY INNOVATOR AWARDSThe Technology Innovator Awards are presented by Innovation in Business to acknowledge the remarkable contributions made by businesses in the ever-evolving technology sector. The Technology Innovator Awards 2023 provides an exceptional platform for companies to showcase their groundbreaking solutions, game-changing innovations, and positive impact on the business landscape.ABOUT AMERICAN SECURITY TODAYAmerican Security Today (AST), the 'New Face in Homeland SecurityTM', is the premier digital media platform in the U.S. Homeland Security and Public Safety Industry, focused on breaking news and in- depth coverage of the newest initiatives and hottest technologies in physical & IT security on the market today.ABOUT SEERISTSeerist, Inc. enables global corporations, governments, and organizations to navigate a volatile and uncertain world by preparing them for potential events that could be highly disruptive to their operations. Seerist is the first augmented analytics solution for risk and threat analysis, delivers greater levels of accuracy and relevance than any alternative technology or service. It combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology parsing millions of data points with human analysis drawing on decades of insight enabling users to better predict what will happen allowing them to make rapid, strategic and reliable decisions when it matters most. To learn more, visit .# # #

