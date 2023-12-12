Ava Laurénne Bride To Celebrate Grand Opening Of New Location In Greenville, SC Spotlighting Many Local Businesses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Ava Laurenne Bride
Brand New Location in Greenvile, SC
Christmas Ball Invitation
GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Ava Laurénne Bride, Virginia's largest and most celebrated bridal boutique is pleased to announce the opening of a second location in Greenville, South Carolina and to commemorate this special milestone, owners Wendy and Gabe Rivera are hosting Christmas Ball on December 14th, as a part of the grand opening celebration. This event will also include many local vendors ranging from hair and makeup artists to waltz instructors, which is in line with Ava Laurénne's history of celebrating remarkable local small businesses and creative talents
“Throughout this project, my emotions were heightened, as every detail holds immense significance. The collaboration with the exceptional group of creatives at Ava Laurenne has been nothing short of extraordinary. The city of Greenville constantly fueled my motivation, as residents would stop by and share their excitement as the project unfolded. Ava Laurenne is truly a work of art in its entirety, and I am both humbled and proud to have been a part of its creation” said Johni Bleu, a local artist who is painting the murals at the new location.
The other local vendors who are also a huge part of this grand opening ball are:
- Decor and Brand Experience Design
Wendy Mercer and Team
Gathering by Mercer
- DJ
Uptown Entertainment
- Hair and Makeup for Fashion Show
Cotton Rouge and Co
- String Trio
Carolina Music Planner
- Harpist
Emily Wagoner
- Cake & Desserts
Kathy & Co feat Alessa
- Bar Service and Signature Cocktails
Liquid Catering
- Coffee Bar
Synergy Coffee Catering
- Charcuterie Spread
One Fine Day Event Planning
- Ice Sculpture
Ice Age Ice Sculpture
- Videography
Luminary Productions
Additionally, Ava Laurénne Bride is hosting a photography competition throughout the night where all local photographers are invited to participate. The winning collaborative post will be featured on the official Instagram page of over 200K followers and shared in an email newsletter to a list of over 10K brides.
Photographers can learn more and register by sending an email expressing interest along with their Instagram handle to Ava Laurénne Bride at ....
Ava Laurénne has a tradition of throwing lavish parties exclusively for their brides every year and this Christmas ball will be no exception.
To learn more about Ava Laurénne please visit
About Ava Laurénne Bride:
Brides from around the world come to Ava Laurénne Bride for the gorgeous spaces and unparalleled gown selection, leaving with not only their perfect dress but with special memories that will last a lifetime. Ava Laurénne Bride brings a new focus to the gown shopping experience by creating an experience that is personalized, unique, and focused on celebration. Now Ava Laurénne Bride has boutique locations both in historic downtown Fredericksburg, Virginia and Greenville, South Carolina!
Sonia Awan
Outbloom Public Relations
...
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
MENAFN12122023003118003196ID1107580328
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.