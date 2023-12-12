(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, UNITED SATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Green Choice Energy is thrilled to announce a meaningful partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan (BGCSM) that aims to make a positive impact on the lives of children and teens in the communities that we serve.



As part of our commitment to corporate social responsibility, Green Choice Energy has joined forces with the Boys & Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan (BGCSM) to create a lasting and impactful charitable initiative. This partnership is rooted in our shared values of empowering young people to reach their full potential, fostering a sense of belonging, and providing opportunities for growth and development.



"We are excited to be involved with the Boys & Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan (BGCSM)," said Brian Trombino, Chief Executive Officer. "Our mission goes beyond business success; it includes a dedication to the well-being of our community, especially its youngest members. We believe that by working together, we can create positive change and contribute to a brighter future for these children and teens."



Green Choice Energy will provide financial support to the Boys & Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan (BGCSM) to fund essential programs, activities, and resources that directly benefit the children and teens they serve.



Together, Green Choice Energy and the Boys & Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan (BGCSM) will highlight the importance of supporting youth development programs and the positive impact such initiatives can have on the community.



"We are appreciative for the support and commitment of Green Choice Energy," said Tiffany Sula. "This partnership will enable us to expand our reach and provide even more young people with the resources and support they need to thrive. Together, we can create a brighter future for the next generation."



About Green Choice Energy:

Green Choice Energy is a licensed electricity and natural gas supplier to residential and business customers in seven states and the District of Columbia. Green Choice Energy believes in a brighter future and is on a mission to help transform the energy landscape by offering customers plans that match 100% of their electricity and natural gas usage with renewable energy credits and carbon offsets.



About Boys & Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan:

Founded in 1926, Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan (BGCSM) serves 21,000 youth, families, and entrepreneurs annually in neighborhoods throughout Southeastern Michigan. BGCSM has reimagined the future of after-school programming by focusing on the root cause of issues facing our community, which is poverty. BGCSM's mission is to ensure youth leave our Clubs career, start up and homeowner ready.

