Simplifying Supplier Management In The Global Supply Chain

- Kerim Kfuri, President, The Atlas NetworkNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Atlas Network, a trailblazer in global supply chain sourcing solutions, proudly announces the launch of My Atlas Connect, an Angular Supply Chain CRM Tool. Spearheaded by Kerim Kfuri, President of The Atlas Network and a renowned global supply chain expert, this innovative tool aims to empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with the same accessibility and transparency into their supplier networks as Fortune 500 companies.With decades of experience in global supplier sourcing and management, Kerim Kfuri has developed My Atlas Connect to address the unique needs of Small and Medium Sized Enterprises.Reflecting the efficiencies required to serve clients better, Kfuri states, "We have worked with thousands of suppliers globally, and the processes and tools we develop reflect the insights and process efficiency we need to serve our clients better."Key Features of My Atlas Connect:- Permission Setting Features- Domestic vs. International Resource Management- Platform Metrics and Analytical System Views- Supplier Management Database with Index Ranking and Scoring Features- Business Calendaring Functions- Complete RFQ Template and Deployment Functions- Prospects and Lead Gen Management- Financial Capabilities including Invoicing, Proposal, and Compensation/Expense Tools- Build Your Own Templates Features for customized RFQ templates, with custom fields, sections, and overall templates.My Atlas Connect serves as a communication and repository CRM tool, acting as an active "book of record" while streamlining and managing the complexities of global sourcing. This system seamlessly combines the best elements of supply chain management and business operations tools.As SMEs increasingly demand efficient and transparent supplier management solutions, My Atlas Connect emerges as a game-changer for The Atlas Network's global supplier management portfolio. This launch marks a significant step towards democratizing access to advanced supplier management tools, ensuring that businesses of all sizes can thrive in the complex landscape of global sourcing.About The Atlas Network:The Atlas Network, led by Kerim Kfuri, President, is a pioneering force in global supply chain solutions, offering a range of services from mass production to logistical support. With a commitment to innovation and efficiency, The Atlas Network is dedicated to shaping the future of global supply chain management.For more information about My Atlas Connect and The Atlas Network, please visit

