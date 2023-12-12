UN launches USD46B humanitarian appeal for 2024, challenging funding crisis

(MENAFN) The United Nations launched its 2024 global humanitarian appeal on Monday, grappling with a significant funding crisis that has compelled a reduction in both the number of people targeted and the amount of money sought. U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths announced a scaled-down appeal of USD46 billion to aid 180 million people with essential assistance, reflecting the organization's response to an acute funding shortfall. The U.N. had initially sought USD57 billion to assist 245 million people in the current year.



This funding crisis is described by Griffiths as the "worst funding shortfall" in years, with the U.N. receiving just over one-third of the requested funds for 2023. Despite a commendable effort that provided assistance to 128 million people globally, 117 million individuals were left without the essential aid they required.



The 2024 humanitarian appeal confronts a challenging landscape, with nearly 300 million people in need of humanitarian assistance and protection. Griffiths emphasized the impact of new and resurgent conflicts, citing examples such as the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine, military clashes in Sudan, and the enduring civil wars in Yemen and Syria. Additionally, the global climate emergency, disease outbreaks, and persistent economic disparities contribute to the escalating humanitarian needs.



Griffiths highlighted alarming statistics, including a surge in displaced populations since the beginning of the century and approximately one in five children living in or fleeing from conflict. Acute food insecurity affects 258 million people, and deadly cholera outbreaks have occurred in 29 countries. The reduced appeal for 2024 underscores the critical challenges the U.N. faces in meeting the growing humanitarian demands amidst a complex and evolving global landscape.

