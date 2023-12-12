Turkish Football Federation decides to suspend all league matches as of Tuesday

(MENAFN) In response to an assault on a FIFA-licensed referee, the Turkish Football Federation has decided to indefinitely suspend all league matches as of Tuesday.



"The responsible club and its managers will be punished most severely. Everyone who has ever targeted referees is complicit in this despicable crime," the federation’s leader, Mehmet Buyukeksi, stated following an extraordinary gathering of its panel of directors.



After MKE Ankaragucu's draw against Caykur Rizespor on Monday, the president of the Turkish top-tier club, Faruk Koca, physically assaulted referee Halil Umut Meler.



Koca entered the field after the conclusion of the match and punched Meler in the face.



Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya stated on X that Koca is receiving medical treatment at a hospital under police supervision. This comes after he reportedly felt faint following his violent actions on the field, he added that “detention procedures will be carried out after the treatment."



Yerlikaya also mentioned that two individuals who allegedly kicked referee Halil Umut Meler in the head during the incident have been detained, following the instructions of the Ankara West Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

