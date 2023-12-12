GE Aerospace completes testing with SAF on 10th aircraft engine model

(MENAFN) In a significant stride towards sustainable aviation, GE Aerospace has achieved a milestone by completing testing with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) on its 10th aircraft engine model. The company, a major player in the aerospace industry, revealed on Monday that it has concluded testing with 100 percent SAF on these diverse engine models. Notably, GE Aerospace engines currently power three out of four commercial flights worldwide.



The testing initiative, spanning since 2016, included operational tests with SAF, and one recent example involved Emirates Airlines operating a flight on an Airbus A380 powered by four GE subsidiary-made engines, with one of them fueled entirely by SAF. While current regulations permit commercial flights to use a blend of SAF and traditional jet fuel, the industry is actively working towards the goal of operating flights with 100 percent recycled fuel.



GE Aerospace conducted its tests using Hydrotreated Esters and Fatty Acids (HEFA) fuel, derived from sources like vegetable oils, waste oils, or fats. Chris Lorence, Chief Engineer and General Manager at GE Aerospace, acknowledged that SAF is presently more expensive and less readily available. However, he expressed optimism about the evolving landscape, anticipating that as more production capacity comes online, SAF will become cost-competitive or even superior to traditional jet fuel.



The move towards sustainable aviation is critical, considering that the transportation sector accounts for 29 percent of greenhouse gas emissions, with aviation contributing 8 percent, as per the latest data from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Chris Lorence emphasized GE's commitment to ensuring that the aviation industry's growth occurs in an environmentally friendly manner, leveraging more efficient products to address the industry's impact on greenhouse gas emissions.

