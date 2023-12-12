Attacks in northwestern Pakistan claim lives of 28 security personnel, 27 suspected militants

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, at least 28 security personnel and 27 suspected militants lost their lives in three distinct incidents in northwestern Pakistan, which included both a shooting and a bomb attack, according to officials.



These incidents unfolded in various parts of the Dera Ismail Khan district within the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, situated along the border with Afghanistan.



The military issued a statement reporting that a group of six terrorists made an attempt to breach a security forces post near Daraban, and all six attackers were killed in the process. Subsequently, following the foiled armed assault, the assailants deliberately drove an explosives-laden vehicle into the post, followed by a suicide bombing.



"The resulting blasts led to the collapse of the building, causing multiple causalities; twenty-three brave soldiers embraced shahadat, while all six terrorists were effectively engaged and sent to hell," stated Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), The media division of the Pakistani military.



The responsibility for the attack has been claimed by Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan, an affiliate of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban-e-Pakistan (TTP). The military has reported that an additional 17 suspected terrorists were eliminated in an intelligence-driven operation carried out in the Darazinda area.



Previously, a law enforcement official in the region informed a Turkish news outlet that a suicide bomber, using an explosive-laden vehicle, targeted the main gate of the Daraban police station, resulting in the death of at least three policemen and injuring 16 others.

