Fighting sides in Sudan officially agree to end hostilities

(MENAFN) The warring factions in Sudan, which have been engaged in deadly conflict since mid-April, have officially agreed to a ceasefire, as announced by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), an East African bloc actively involved in mediating the dispute.



According to IGAD, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) has committed to a direct meeting with General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, the commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).



This decision was reached during a summit in Djibouti on Saturday, hosted by Djiboutian President Ismail Omar Guelleh, the current chairman of IGAD.



The summit included a phone conversation between President Guelleh and RSF chief Hemedti, during which Hemedti agreed to the proposed ceasefire and the subsequent meeting with General Burhan, according to a statement by Alexis Mohammed, adviser to President Guelleh, posted on X (formerly Twitter).



The warring parties in the Sudanese conflict “also accepted the principle of meeting within 15 days in order to pave the way for a series of confidence-building measures between the two parties that lead to the launch of a political process,” he further mentioned.



The conflict persisting for almost eight months between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has resulted in a devastating toll, as reported by the United Nations last week.



The ongoing fighting has claimed the lives of over 12,000 people, and an estimated 6.6 million individuals have been forced to flee their homes due to the violence.

