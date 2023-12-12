At 7.6% CAGR, Global Cooling Fabrics Market Size Worth Reaches USD 4.66 Billion By 2032: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a recent study report titled "Cooling Fabrics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Natural, Synthetic); By Textile Type; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" in its research database.

As per the recent analysis by Polaris Market Research, the global cooling fabrics market size was valued at USD 2.27 Billion in 2022 and is predicted to reach USD 4.66 Billion by 2032. Also, the study states that the market reveals a robust 7.6% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the predicted timeframe, 2023-2032. The natural segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth in the coming years due to consumer shifts towards eco-friendly products.

What is Cooling Fabric? How Big is Cooling Fabrics Market Size?

Overview

Often referred to as cooling or smart textiles, cooling fabrics are advanced materials created to help regulate body temperature and provide a cooling sensation for the wearer. Because these materials are made to evacuate heat and moisten more efficiently than traditional textiles, they are particularly suitable for usage in warm or humid environments, during vigorous exercises, or for persons who sweat a lot.

Athletes and medical professionals use cooling fabrics often, as do those suffering from heatstroke and other conditions that put them at risk of hyperthermia. They also improve blood flow to the skin's surface, which helps people keep their body temperature stable under pressure. By drawing moisture from the user's body while they sweat, cooling fabrics assist them in keeping them hydrated and reduce their body temperature. As a result, the cooling fabrics market demand is increasing.

What are the Key Findings of the Report?



The market is anticipated to rise as a result of rising demand for cool apparel in hot climates, rising awareness of the advantages of temperature-regulating materials, and developments in textile technology.

The cooling fabrics market segmentation is mainly based on textile type, type, region, and application. Asia Pacific dominated the market with the largest share in 2022.

Who are the Prominent Players in the Cooling Fabrics Industry?



Ahlstrom

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Columbia Sportswear Company

Coolcore

Everest Textile

Formosa Taffeta

HeiQ Materials

Libolon

Marcel Liebaert

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Nanotex

NILIT

Patagonia

Polartec

TexRay Industrial Virul INTL

Market Dynamics

Which Factors are Driving the Market Growth?

Businesses specializing in offering Research indicate that heat waves are likely to occur more frequently in the future. This is what makes companies like Techniche successful. Currently, the brand serves companies and individuals in nearly thirty countries by providing neckbands, vests, hats, and other apparel items with integrated cooling technology. In contrast to its initial commercial product, which was cooling baseball caps, which sold for £150,000 in 2014, Technische claimed revenue of around EUR 7 million (USD 8.8 million) in 2020. This increases the company's capacity to broaden its product offering and portfolio to include cooling materials, which is a response to the summertime demand spike for stylish clothing.

What are the Latest Market Trends and Opportunities?

Cooling fabrics is becoming more and more necessary as a result of greenhouse gas emissions fast-changing climate. Additionally, the oil and gas sector uses cooling fabrics because there is a greater likelihood of heat exposure there, which increases the demand for workwear composed of cooling fabrics, expanding the cooling fabrics market growth.

Overview of the Top Segments

Natural Sector Witnesses the Highest Growth

Natural fabrics offer the best ventilation and breathability. The best materials to use for a cooler night's sleep include bamboo, eucalyptus, cotton, and linen. Because of its structure and thread count, bamboo linen is highly preferred in naturally cooling materials; it naturally cools the body by 3°C more than cotton. In the upcoming years, the cooling fabrics market size will expand even more due to growing customer interest in eco-friendly products.

Moreover, due to the large part of use in the textile industry, particularly polyester, which doesn't contain a lot of moisture, the synthetic sector topped the industry market in terms of revenue share in 2022. Because these fibers are hydrophobic, they can dry quickly and leave a feeling of refreshment.

Sports Apparel Sector Holds the Significant Revenue Share

Due to athletes' growing need for flexible sportswear, the sports apparel segment held a considerable cooling fabrics market share in revenue in 2022. There is a continually rising demand for sports due to factors including increased free time, an increase in female participation in sports, interest in health-related activities, accessibility and availability of sports like sailing, golf, and skiing, as well as the growth of sports facilities. This may make cooling materials less necessary because of how well they maintain body temperature.

Cooling Fabrics Market: Report Scope