Acrylonitrile Market Top Growth Companies Global Growth, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Key Players By 2032

The global chemical industry is a complex tapestry of compounds and elements, and within this intricate weave, acrylonitrile stands out as a vital player

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Acrylonitrile Market". The Acrylonitrile market is expected to grow significantly in terms of volume during the forecast period. The increased demand from the ceramic industry, development of the nuclear power plants, and upsurge in the use of surface coating are expected to drive the market in the upcoming years. The development of the ceramic industry and accelerated use of tiles and granites in many counties drive the market growth.

The global chemical industry is a complex tapestry of compounds and elements, and within this intricate weave, acrylonitrile stands out as a vital player. This chemical compound, commonly known as ACN, is the building block for various essential materials, making it a cornerstone in the manufacturing world.

Acrylonitrile, a colorless and volatile organic liquid, stands as a pivotal component in various industrial applications. With a distinctive pungent smell, it is easily recognizable, but its significance goes far beyond its olfactory profile. The acrylonitrile molecule is composed of a vinyl group seamlessly combined with a nitrile, forming a versatile and fundamental building block for the production of diverse materials.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

.The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the global acrylonitrile market.

.As a result of the global economic slowdown caused by the pandemic, the demand for automobiles has decreased drastically across the globe. This fall in demand for automobiles has directly affected the growth of the acrylonitrile market.

.On the other hand, the construction industry was severely affected by the pandemic as most of the major construction projects were stopped as lockdowns were implemented by the government of different nations. As a result, the demand for acrylonitrile in the construction industry decreased significantly thereby affecting the market growth.

.China is a major region for the acrylonitrile market. However, the complete shutdown of the country since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has severely hampered the global acrylonitrile market.

By Application:

.Acrylic Fiber

.Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

.Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin

.Acrylamide

.Others

By Industry Vertical:

.Automotive

.Electronics and Electrical

.Construction

.Packaging

.Others

Key benefits of the report:

.This study presents the analytical depiction of the global acrylonitrile industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

.The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global acrylonitrile market share.

.The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global acrylonitrile market growth scenario.

.Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

.The report provides a detailed global acrylonitrile market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Leading Market Players:

.Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd

.Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd.

.Ascend Performance Materials

.Asahi Kasei Corporation

.Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

.Formosa Plastics Corporation

.Koninklijke DSM NV

.LUKOIL

.INEOS

.Solvay

.AnQore

