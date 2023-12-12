Beyond The Play Store Search: Introducing App Finder, The Most Advanced Search Engine For Android Apps And Games

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

App Finder on a tablet. Note that more filters are available, the result list can be customized, and the size of the screenshots can be adjusted.

With App Finder, Skyica LLC provides the first true alternative to the Play Store's limited in-built search is reliable, easy to use, and much more powerful.

- Dr. Konrad SDENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- With over 3.7 million apps and local data for more than 200 regions, App Finder is the most comprehensive third-party search engine for Android apps.For free and without ads, it provides everything that is needed to find the best apps for any purpose easily.App Finder is the advanced search for the Play Store that Android users have been waiting for:The Play Store's in-built search is not optimal: Important filters and sort options are missing, and the information in the result list is very limited.And until recently, there were no convincing alternatives.Key features and advantages:◾ App Finder offers advanced keyword search that is powerful, reliable, and easy to use at the same time. Common and special search operators are available.◾ A large selection of filters is available to create highly specific queries, there are systematic sort options, and the exact result count is shown.◾ All key data is shown in the clear and uniquely informative result list directly, together with short descriptions and scalable screenshots.◾ With 3,700,000+ indexed apps and local data for all 200+ regions, it can search Google Play very comprehensively.◾ User ratings are shown for about 2.8 to 44 times more apps than on Google Play in most of the world, see below.Note that all essential functionality is free to use and without ads.App Finder is designed to be very easy to use, with sliders, checkboxes, intuitive search operators, and integrated help.The user interface is optimized for both phones and tablets and is highly customizable.Research conducted by Skyica has shown that the Play Store search often fails to return some of the most relevant and highly rated apps, or displays them only after very many irrelevant results. This is especially true for less popular apps from independent developers, even if they are of high quality and great utility.By contrast, App Finder guarantees to return all apps that match the query and employs a sophisticated but easily comprehensible relevance sort algorithm. As shown in our research with detailed examples, App Finder consistently returns significantly more relevant results than the Play Store search.Another issue that makes it difficult to discover less popular apps with the Play Store is that it shows only local ratings in most larger countries. These are available for only a fraction of the apps for which global ratings are available, and for many countries, this is a really small fraction (for example, about 1/3 for the US, 1/10 for Canada, 1/44 for Laos).App Finder is the only tool that shows global ratings for apps without local ratings, and that has the option to use global ratings for filter and sort. Note that the Play Store hides apps without local ratings when the rating filter is applied, which is a serious problem for both users and independent developers.While there are other alternative search engines for Android apps, they are currently of limited use. For instance, AppAgg does not show user ratings from Google Play in the result list, and important filers are inconveniently implemented as search operators. AppBrain lacks phrase search and many important filters.Since its initial release in late 2022, App Finder has seen continuous improvements. The development will continue at a fast pace. The roadmap includes a web interface, expansion to iOS, AI-powered natural language search, and much more.App Finder is available as a free download on the Google Play Store globally.About Us:App Finder was created by Skyica LLC, a software company dedicated to innovation and excellence. Founded in late 2022 by Dr. Konrad S, Skyica's current focus is on domain-specific search engines and advanced mobile art, design, and productivity apps.

