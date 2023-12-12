EU pursues alternative solutions for Hungarian objection on USD54B Ukraine aid

(MENAFN) The primary supporters of Kiev within the EU are exploring options to circumvent Hungarian opposition to the proposed allocation of USD54 billion in long-term aid for Ukraine, according to a report from a UK-based news outlet on Tuesday. One potential strategy involves providing funds from sources outside the bloc's joint budget.



Over the next four years, the European Commission is pursuing the provision of funding through the Ukraine Facility. This financial support, amounting to USD54 billion, is earmarked to assist Kiev in addressing its conflict with Russia and facilitating reconstruction efforts.



Expressing strong criticism of Brussels' handling of the Ukraine crisis, Hungary has signaled its intention to veto the decision during an upcoming leaders' summit on Thursday.



Relying on the funds for its 2024 budget, the Ukrainian government has underscored the critical importance of the financial support. Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba conveyed a warning of "devastating consequences" in the event that the EU falls short, emphasizing this ahead of a meeting with his European counterparts in Brussels on Monday.



Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Olga Stefanishina, asserted that a failure to allocate the specified funds would not only be a setback for Ukraine but also deemed as "a failure of the entire European Union." Furthermore, she emphasized that such a failure could negatively impact Kiev's prospects of receiving additional aid from the United States.



As reported by the news agency, backers of Kiev in Brussels are reportedly considering a strategy to appease Budapest by unfreezing EU budget funds that were previously withheld due to concerns over Hungary's perceived shortcomings in the areas of rule of law and corruption.

