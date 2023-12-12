Oil prices increase, precious metals see changes in status

(MENAFN) On Monday, the benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery experienced a modest increase of 9 cents, reaching USD71.32 per barrel, while Brent crude for February delivery rose by 19 cents, closing at USD76.03 per barrel. These incremental shifts reflect the ongoing dynamics in the energy markets.



In the realm of wholesale commodities, January delivery for gasoline witnessed a marginal decline of 1 cent, settling at USD2.04 per gallon. Meanwhile, January heating oil saw a modest increase of 3 cents, reaching USD2.61 per gallon. Conversely, January natural gas recorded a decline of 15 cents, closing at USD2.43 per 1,000 cubic feet.



The precious metals market saw fluctuations as gold for February delivery experienced a drop of USD20.80, settling at USD1,993.70 per ounce. Similarly, silver for March delivery fell by 22 cents to USD23.06 per ounce, and March copper observed a decrease of 5 cents, closing at USD3.78 per pound.



In the currency markets, the U.S. dollar demonstrated strength, rising to 146.18 yen from 144.98 Japanese yen. Simultaneously, the euro experienced a minor increase, rising to USD1.0762 from USD1.0758. These movements in commodity and currency markets highlight the nuanced and interconnected nature of global financial dynamics, influenced by a myriad of factors ranging from geopolitical events to supply and demand considerations.

