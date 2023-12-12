(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Asia-Pacific Dominates the electronic chemicals market with a significant share, driven by the booming electronics manufacturing industry, particularly in China, India, and South Korea New York, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electronic chemicals market is projected to grow at a 6.2% CAGR, increasing from US$6.5 billion in 2023 to US$10 billion by 2030. Sensor technologies are crucial for IoT data collection, relying on electronic chemicals for device fabrication.

IoT's interconnectivity demands advanced electronic components, with electronic chemicals playing a vital role. Embedded systems in smart devices, especially in IoT applications, depend on electronic chemicals for creating microprocessors and controllers. The development of printed and flexible electronics, powered by electronic chemicals, is essential for lightweight and pliable IoT devices. Electronic chemicals contribute to the production of miniaturized components for wearable technology, enhancing performance in fitness trackers and smartwatches. Additionally, electronic chemicals play a key role in manufacturing intricate PCBs for IoT devices and specialized components for wireless communication capabilities, driving demand in mainstream consumer electronics.

Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$6.5 Bn Projected Market Value (2030F) US$10.0 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (CAGR 2023 to 2030) 6.2% Forecast Period 2023-2030 No. of Pages 204 Pages Market Segmentation By Product, By Technology, By Price Change, By Region, By Application Regions Covered North America, Europe, East Asia, South ,Asia & Oceania, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled BASF SE, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Merck KGaA (EMD, Performance Materials in North America),, SUMCO Corporation, JSR Corporation, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Electronic Chemicals Market Development Drivers:

Rising Demand for IoT Devices: The increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices in various industries fuels the demand for electronic chemicals. These chemicals are essential in the fabrication of sensors, processors, communication modules, and other components crucial for IoT functionality.

Advancements in Printed and Flexible Electronics: The trend toward lightweight and flexible electronic devices, including flexible circuitry, sensors, and displays, is a significant driver. Electronic chemicals play a crucial role in developing the necessary components for these innovative and pliable electronics.

Growth in Wearable Technology: The expanding wearable technology industry, encompassing fitness trackers, smartwatches, and health monitoring devices, relies heavily on electronic chemicals. These chemicals contribute to the production of miniaturized components that enhance the performance of wearable IoT devices.

Embedded Systems in Smart Devices: The widespread use of embedded systems in smart devices, especially in IoT applications, contributes to the demand for electronic chemicals. These chemicals are vital for creating microprocessors, microcontrollers, and other embedded components necessary for the operation of smart devices.

Wireless Communication Technologies: The proliferation of IoT devices with wireless communication capabilities, such as Bluetooth, RFID, and Wi-Fi, drives the need for specialized electronic components. Electronic chemicals are used in manufacturing RF filters, antennas, and other parts essential for reliable wireless communication in IoT devices.

Integration of IoT in Consumer Electronics: The integration of IoT capabilities into mainstream consumer electronics, including smart TVs, home appliances, and entertainment systems, stimulates demand for electronic chemicals. These chemicals are crucial in manufacturing connected devices that enhance user experiences.

Market Obstacles of Electronic Chemicals Market:

Regulatory Compliance and Environmental Concerns: Stringent regulations related to the use and disposal of certain chemicals pose challenges. Compliance with environmental standards and the need for sustainable practices can impact the formulation and manufacturing processes of electronic chemicals.

Supply Chain Disruptions: The electronic chemicals market is susceptible to disruptions in the global supply chain, affecting the availability and pricing of raw materials. Events such as geopolitical tensions, natural disasters, or the COVID-19 pandemic can disrupt the supply chain and impact market stability.

Technological Changes and Innovation: Rapid technological advancements can render existing electronic chemicals obsolete. Market players must continually invest in research and development to keep up with emerging technologies and ensure their products remain relevant.

Price Volatility of Raw Materials: Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials, such as specialty chemicals and rare earth elements, can affect the overall cost structure of electronic chemicals. This volatility can impact profit margins and competitiveness in the market.

Global Economic Uncertainty: Economic downturns and uncertainties in global markets can lead to reduced spending on electronic devices and technologies. This, in turn, affects the demand for electronic chemicals as they are integral to the production of electronic components.

Intellectual Property Issues: The electronic chemicals market is highly competitive, and companies may face challenges related to intellectual property rights. Issues such as patent disputes and concerns about the unauthorized use of proprietary technologies can impact market dynamics.

Complexity of Integration in Manufacturing Processes: Electronic chemicals often need to be integrated into complex manufacturing processes. Compatibility issues, process optimization, and the need for specialized equipment can pose challenges for manufacturers, especially in industries with stringent quality requirements.

Global Trade Dynamics: Trade tensions, tariffs, and geopolitical factors can disrupt the global trade of electronic chemicals. Companies may face challenges related to export/import restrictions and changing trade policies, impacting their market reach and profitability.

M&A Opportunities in Electronic Chemicals Market:

Technology Integration: Acquiring companies with advanced technologies in electronic chemicals can enhance a company's product portfolio and improve its competitive edge.

Diversification of Product Portfolio: Companies can explore M&A opportunities to diversify their product offerings within the electronic chemicals market.

Global Market Expansion: Mergers and acquisitions can be used to enter new geographical markets or strengthen the presence in existing ones.

Supply Chain Optimization: Vertical integration through acquiring suppliers or distributors can help optimize the supply chain, ensuring a stable and cost-effective flow of raw materials and finished products.

Environmental Sustainability: Companies can explore M&A opportunities with businesses specializing in environmentally friendly electronic chemicals or sustainable manufacturing processes.

Acquiring companies with expertise in green technologies can align with growing market trends and regulatory requirements.

Access to New Customer Segments: Acquiring businesses with a strong customer base in specific industries, such as automotive, healthcare, or telecommunications, can open new avenues for growth.

Targeting diverse customer segments can reduce dependency on a single market.

Intellectual Property Acquisition: Acquiring companies with valuable patents, proprietary technologies, or unique formulations in electronic chemicals can strengthen a company's intellectual property portfolio.

Intellectual property acquisitions can provide a competitive advantage and create barriers to entry for competitors.

Cost Synergies and Operational Efficiencies: Mergers can lead to cost synergies through shared resources, streamlined operations, and reduced overheads.

Consolidating manufacturing facilities and optimizing distribution channels can enhance overall operational efficiency.

Risk Mitigation: Acquiring or merging with companies in different market segments or regions can help diversify risk and reduce vulnerability to economic fluctuations or regulatory changes in a specific area.

Market Consolidation: The electronic chemicals market is characterized by numerous small and medium-sized players. M&A activities can lead to market consolidation, creating larger entities with increased market share and influence.

Recent Innovations in Electronic Chemicals Market:

Green and Sustainable Solutions: Innovations in eco-friendly and sustainable electronic chemicals, driven by the industry's increasing focus on environmental responsibility.

Advanced Semiconductor Materials: Development of cutting-edge materials for semiconductors, including new dielectrics, conductors, and insulators with improved performance and efficiency.

Flexible Electronics and Printed Electronics: Innovations in materials that enable the production of flexible and printed electronics, fostering advancements in wearable devices, flexible displays, and lightweight electronic components.

Nanotechnology in Electronic Chemicals: Integration of nanomaterials and nanotechnology for electronic chemicals, offering enhanced properties and performance at the nanoscale.

Materials for IoT Devices: Tailored electronic chemicals to meet the specific needs of the Internet of Things (IoT), supporting the production of sensors, communication modules, and energy-efficient components.

3D Printing of Electronic Components: Exploration of electronic chemicals compatible with 3D printing technologies for the additive manufacturing of electronic components, leading to more efficient and customized production processes.

Next-Generation Lithography Materials: Research and development of materials for advanced lithography techniques, such as extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography, to enable the production of smaller and more powerful semiconductor devices.

Bio-Based Electronic Chemicals: Exploration of bio-based or renewable sources for electronic chemicals, aligning with the industry's growing interest in reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

Conductive Polymers: Advances in conductive polymer materials, offering flexibility and conductivity for use in various electronic applications, including flexible circuits and wearable devices.

Smart Coatings and Films: Development of intelligent coatings and films using electronic chemicals for applications such as smart windows, anti-reflective surfaces, and protective coatings.

Key Players: BASF SE, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., he Dow Chemical Company, Merck KGaA (EMD Performance Materials in North America), SUMCO Corporation, JSR Corporation, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Cabot Corporation, Microelectronics Corporation, Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd., Honeywell International Inc.

Electronic Chemicals Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Electronic Gases: These are gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etching and deposition, to create electronic components.

CMP Slurries and Pads: Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) slurries and pads are critical for polishing and planarizing semiconductor wafers during manufacturing.

Photoresists: Photoresists are light-sensitive materials used in photolithography processes to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor substrates.

Wet Chemicals: Wet chemicals encompass a range of liquid chemicals used in various semiconductor fabrication steps, including cleaning, etching, and surface preparation.

By Application:

Semiconductor & IC: The primary application involves the manufacturing of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits (ICs) using various electronic chemicals.

PCB (Printed Circuit Boards): Electronic chemicals are utilized in the production of printed circuit boards, supporting the assembly and connectivity of electronic components.

Photovoltaic (PV): In the photovoltaic industry, electronic chemicals are used in the manufacturing processes of solar cells and panels.

By End Use:

Consumer Electronics: Electronic chemicals contribute to the production of components used in a wide range of consumer electronic devices.

Computers & Office Equipment: The manufacturing of computers, laptops, and office equipment involves the use of electronic chemicals for semiconductor and PCB production.

Communication: In the communication industry, electronic chemicals play a role in manufacturing components for devices such as smartphones and networking equipment.

Industrial Electronics: Industrial electronic applications utilize electronic chemicals for the production of components used in manufacturing and control systems.

Automotive Electronics: Electronic chemicals are essential in the production of electronic components for automotive applications, including control systems and sensors.

By Region:

North America: A key region for semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, with a significant demand for electronic chemicals.

Europe: European markets contribute to semiconductor manufacturing and electronics production, driving the demand for electronic chemicals.

East Asia: A major hub for semiconductor manufacturing, particularly in countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.

South Asia & Oceania: Emerging markets in South Asia and Oceania contribute to the growth of the electronics industry and the demand for electronic chemicals.

Latin America: Latin American countries participate in electronics manufacturing, impacting the regional demand for electronic chemicals.

Middle East & Africa: The Middle East and Africa show potential for growth in the electronics sector, influencing the demand for electronic chemicals in the region.

