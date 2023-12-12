Microfluidics Market Size Worth USD 104.17 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vncouver, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global microfluidics market size reached USD 104.17 Billion in 2032 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid technological advancements in the field of microfluidics such as Point-of-Care Testing (PoCT) and In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD), significant investments in research & development activities, rising demand for microfluidic platforms for early disease detection and pathogen identification, as well as increasing applications of microfluidic platforms in various healthcare industries are factors driving market revenue growth.

Microfluidic devices used for diagnostic purposes offer rapid detection, convenience of use, cost-effectiveness, and high precision in identifying infectious diseases, including HIV, HBV, and ZIKV. Use of microfluidic chips in medicine reduces time between identification and initiation of therapeutic treatment, which is critical for patient survival. Portable microfluidic kits can be especially beneficial in areas where healthcare facilities and services are poor. Sustained development of new microfluidics technologies such as 3-D printed wearable microfluidic devices, point-of-care/Lab-On-Chip (LOC) devices, and organ-on-chip devices is expected to result in deployment of innovative strategies for future microfluidic devices, which will be more readily available and accessible. This will result in less expensive, more integrated, and even more customizable chips made from various novel materials with higher precision and reliability.

Microfluidics-based POC devices such as wearable devices with Wi-Fi capabilities have potential to improve healthcare by enabling easier monitoring, early disease diagnosis, and better customization. Wearable adaptable sensors based on integrated microfluidic systems with multiplex analytic capacity are gaining traction, as a new way of assessing human health status, with applications in clinical care and athletic monitoring. Microfluidic sensors that are well-designed can be applied to skin surface to obtain numerous bits of physiological data such as sweat loss, metabolite information, and electrolyte balance with high accuracy.

On 4 October 2021 for instance, Epicore Biosystems, which is a provider of digital health solutions, launched its Discovery Patch Sweat Collection System (Discovery Patch System). This platform comprises a wearable microfluidic patch that collects sweat directly from the skin during exercise, environmental exposure, or pharmacologic sweat induction, and this microfluidic patch is meant to rapidly collect and prepare sweat samples for biochemical analysis. Furthermore, significant investments in R&D activities for microfluidics in various healthcare sectors such as drug delivery systems and pharmaceutical & biotechnology research are driving microfluidic market revenue growth.

However, lack of trained workers or medical professionals and challenges related to mass production are key factors hampering revenue growth of the market. A number of LOC microfluidic systems require complex and labor-intensive manufacturing procedures to produce individual components and overall product. Majority of end-use facilities are unwilling to modify their traditional methods and equipment since additional training could be required to operate devices. As a result of these roadblocks, preference to use traditional instruments is relatively high in some countries. This difficulty lowers marketing strategy for microfluidic devices and reduces motivation to utilize these units in a lab or frontline.

