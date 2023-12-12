Expanded Polystyrene Market Size Worth USD 26.23 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market size was USD 11.03 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

The global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market is experiencing a surge in demand, driven by its lightweight, affordable pricing, and excellent insulating capabilities. EPS foam, widely used in packaging for electronics, appliances, and food & beverages, protects against transit damage with its shock-absorbing properties. Moreover, the building and construction sector is witnessing increased demand for EPS due to its superior insulation, durability, and cost-effectiveness. Notable product launches, such as BASF SE's Neopor Plus GPS and Sto Corp.'s Sto GPS Board, highlight the industry's commitment to innovation and energy efficiency.

Automotive Industry Boosts EPS Utilization

The automotive industry plays a pivotal role in the EPS market, utilizing EPS foam for components like seat cushions, headrests, and door panels due to its lightweight nature and stress-absorbing qualities. The growing preference for lightweight and fuel-efficient automobiles further contributes to the market's revenue growth.

Environmental Concerns Pose Challenges

While EPS enjoys increasing demand, concerns about its non-biodegradable nature and potential environmental impact are surfacing. Tightened regulations on usage and disposal, coupled with the need for alternative materials, pose challenges to market growth. Intensifying competition among firms may lead to price wars and lower profit margins, making investments in new technologies more challenging for EPS producers.

Product Insights: White EPS Dominates Market

The white EPS segment claimed the largest revenue share in 2022, driven by its superior cushioning properties, making it ideal for packaging delicate items and as an insulation material in construction. The grey EPS segment is expected to witness moderate growth due to its exceptional insulating qualities and resistance to water, aligning with the demand for sustainable construction methods.

Application Insights: Packaging and Construction Lead

The packaging segment is expected to hold a significant revenue share, fueled by the lightweight, stress-absorbing, and durable nature of EPS foam, making it a preferred choice for delicate items and food packaging. The building and construction segment is poised for the fastest growth, driven by the insulation capabilities of EPS, contributing to energy efficiency and environmentally friendly construction.

Regional Insights: Asia Pacific Takes the Lead

The Asia Pacific region dominated the EPS market in 2022, driven by demand from the construction industry and increasing consumer awareness of sustainable packaging materials. Notable investments in EPS production facilities, such as Steelbird Hi-Tech India's initiative in Himachal Pradesh, underscore the region's commitment to meeting rising demand. North America is expected to witness rapid growth, fueled by increasing exports of packaged food products and technological advancements in EPS manufacturing. Europe, with a considerable share in the global market, is driven by the need for environmentally friendly packaging in the Food & Beverage industry and the expansion of the construction sector.

