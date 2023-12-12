Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Market Size Worth USD 9.15 Billion In 2032

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advancements in the techniques of Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation, substantial prevalence of Mitral Regurgitation with favorable reimbursement scenarios are expected to fuel the Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Market growth Vancouver, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Market was valued at USD 1.82 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 9.15 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 14.4% according to recent analysis by Emergen Research. Rise frequency of mitral valve diseases, increasing pioneering pipeline devices together with rising elderly population with heart condition is positively driving the growth prospects of the Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation (repair and replacement) market in the forecast period. Mitral Regurgitation (MR) is the greatest widespread valve disorder affecting more than 4 million in total in the United States. Roughly, 250,000 cases of mitral regurgitation are recorded in the United States annually out of which close to 50,000 patients decide to undertake recommended surgery. Transcatheter mitral valve replacement (TMVR) is a substitute therapeutic opportunity which has been enhanced considerably to competently treat severe mitral regurgitation in patients who are exposed to high or prohibitive surgical risks. A practicable and comparatively safe option in patients with mitral regurgitation is established called percutaneous transcatheter mitral valve replacement. In terms of safety and effectiveness this techniques is proving to be beneficial for those patients with potential risk of mitral value disease. The demand for this technique is enhancing the growth prospects of the global transcatheter mitral valve implantation over the forecast period. However, cases of failed surgeries, costly target surgeries, and rigorous government rules and regulations are likely to hinder the industry growth in forecast period. Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @

PARAMETERS DETAILS The market size value in 2019 USD 1.82 Billion CAGR (2023 - 2032) 14.4% The revenue forecast in 2032 USD 9.15 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019-2021 Forecast period 2023-2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product, Application, End use, Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, HLT Medical, Neovasc, Edward Lifesciences, Biotronik Private Limited, LivaNova, Colibri Heart Valve, Medtronic, NeoChord, MValve Technologies, Transcatheter Technologies GmbH and Venus Medtech Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Strategic Development



In January 2020, Abbott's Tendyne Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation (TMVI) system is approved in Europe and has also received a CE Mark. This therapy is likely to treat mitral regurgitation (MR) in patients requiring a heart valve repair or replacement In March 2019, MitraClip's indications to address the secondary MR was expanded and approved by US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to develop functional (secondary) mitral regurgitation. This can be administered in patients whose mitral valve is functioning normally, however structural changes in the heart (such as enlargement due to heart failure) are no longer allowing computation of the mitral leaflets.

Further key findings from the report suggest



To develop functional (secondary) mitral regurgitation, in March 2019, MitraClip's suggestions to address the secondary MR was expanded and approved by US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This can be administered in patients with structural changes in the heart (such as enlargement due to heart failure)

As mechanical values last long up to approximately 25 years post implant/surgery, mechanical valves segment is anticipated to dominate the industry with a market share of almost, 58.3%

Mitral Valve Stenosis dominates the market in terms of market share of approximately 44.1% in 2019. However, Mitral Valve Regurgitation segment in the applications outlook registered highest growth rate of approximately 14.1% owing to rise in conditions of mitral regurgitation and due to expansion of potential techniques for successful surgeries

Minneapolis based CardioMech AS, a medical device company is developing a transfemoral, transseptally delivered mitral valve repair technology for which in August 2020, it raised fund worth USD 18.5 million for its first-in-human feasibility trial North America dominated the market in terms of market revenue in 2019. Factors contributing to the largest market share (39.7%) are increasing success rate of surgeries, high employability of technologically advanced medical heart therapy devices and favourable compensation policies among other encouraging scenarios

For the purpose of this study, Emergen Research have segmented Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Market on the basis of product, application, end use and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2019–2032)



Mechanical Valves Bioprosthetic Tissue (Biological) Valves

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2019–2032)



Mitral Valve Stenosis

Mitral Valve Prolapse Mitral Valve Regurgitation

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2019–2032)



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers Other

Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2019–2032)







North America





U.S.



Canada



Europe





Germany





UK





France





Spain





Italy



Rest of the Europe



Asia Pacific





China





India





Japan





South Korea



Rest of Asia-Pacific



Middle East & Africa



Latin America Brazil

