FTI Consulting Strengthens Energy & Industrials Business Transformation Practice With Addition Of Two Senior Managing Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the expansion of its Energy & Industrials Business Transformation practice with the appointments of Satish Damodaran and Alejandro Vanags as Senior Managing Directors within the firm's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment.

“In the face of economic uncertainty across the globe, energy, industrials and manufacturing organizations are taking a deep look at ways they can optimize their operations,” said Omar Aguilar , Leader of FTI Consulting's Energy & Industrials Business Transformation practice.“Both Satish and Alejandro understand the key trends and challenges our clients are facing in complex, transitioning sectors, and I look forward to working alongside them as we develop holistic solutions to our clients' unique business challenges.”

Mr. Damodaran, who is based in Atlanta, brings more than 25 years of experience in operations management, manufacturing operations and business strategy. In his role at FTI Consulting, he will help industrial sector clients with business transformation, manufacturing operations and interim management operational and strategic needs, focusing on improving overall operational and business performance.

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Damodaran was a Managing Director at Deloitte. He has executed business improvement strategies for global industrial, aviation and consumer companies, integrating people, process and next-generation technologies to provide innovative solutions for clients. He has also provided and enabled direct operational support to clients, including developing offshore and near-shore capabilities.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Damodaran said,“I am thrilled to join the firm and look forward to pursuing my passion for enhancing operational performance in companies by assisting management, boards and investors. FTI Consulting professionals appreciate the importance of tailoring solutions to meet the unique requirements of each client, and I look forward to joining a team of experts with the credibility to deliver transformational results.”

Mr. Vanags joins the Houston office with more than 20 years of experience in the oil, gas, power and chemicals industries in the United States, Latin America, Europe and Asia. In his role at FTI Consulting, he will help clients in the energy sector implement growth and strategy-based transformation programs, improve operating models and build new organizational capabilities.

Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Vanags was a Managing Director at Accenture, where he helped clients design strategies and transformation programs, including the implementation of a digital/AI transformation program for a large oil and gas company and leading the energy strategy for a North American downstream company.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Vanags said,“FTI Consulting is known for its suite of services that helps clients achieve positive and differentiated outcomes for their operational and strategic challenges. I look forward to working alongside my new colleagues as we leverage our deep energy industry experience to identify and set strategic agendas that help our clients navigate uncertainty and improve their overall business performance.”

The appointments of Mr. Damodaran and Mr. Vanags build on the firm's continued investment in its Business Transformation and Strategy offering, which includes the October 2023 launch of FTI Delta , a global, industry-specialized strategy consulting practice.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 8,000 employees located in 31 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2022. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting) , Facebook and LinkedIn .



