Global Deep Brain Stimulation Market Size To Reach USD 4.27 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) market , valued at USD 1.70 Billion in 2022, is projected to witness a robust revenue Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.6% during the forecast period. A surge in Parkinson's Disease (PD) diagnoses, particularly among the elderly, and increased life expectancy contribute to this growth. The prevalence of PD has witnessed a 50% rise in the U.S. alone, reaching over 90,000 cases in 2022. As a primary treatment for conditions like Parkinson's disease and epilepsy, there is a soaring demand for Deep Brain Stimulation.

DBS proves crucial for Parkinson's patients facing diminishing medication effectiveness and escalating side effects due to increased dosages. In contrast, DBS restores efficacy with lower medication doses, providing symptom management while minimizing adverse effects, thereby fueling market growth.

The market is further propelled by the development of innovative DBS systems. The introduction of Directional DBS, a significant advancement, allows for precise adjustment of electric current both vertically and horizontally, targeting specific areas of the brain linked to patient symptoms. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Boston Scientific's Vercise device, utilizing directional DBS for treating Parkinson's tremors, exemplifies the growing acceptance of these advanced systems.

However, challenges such as high expenses, limited availability in developing countries, and issues in administering appropriate dosages pose obstacles to widespread DBS adoption. Additionally, hardware complications like lead movement, battery failures, and the risk of device-related infections hinder the market's growth.

Application Mode Insights

In the application segment, Parkinson's disease is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. DBS proves particularly effective in alleviating motor symptoms associated with Parkinson's, such as tremors, stiffness, and slowness of movement. The Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) segment is also expected to witness significant growth, driven by the rising prevalence of OCD and the success rate of DBS in treating patients unresponsive to conventional therapies.

End-use Insights

Hospitals lead the end-use segment, capturing the largest revenue share, attributed to advanced facilities and improved healthcare infrastructure in developing countries. Specialized neurological hospitals further contribute to the segment's growth. The ambulatory surgical centers segment is poised for steady revenue growth due to safety, comfort, and cost-effectiveness, making them an attractive option for older adults.

Regional Insights

North America commands the largest revenue share, fueled by increasing regulatory approvals and the presence of key market players. The FDA's recent Breakthrough Device Designation for Abbott's DBS system for treating Treatment-Resistant Depression underscores the region's commitment to advancing DBS technology. In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to witness the fastest revenue CAGR, driven by innovative technological trends and rapid adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). Europe follows closely, registering a steadily fast revenue growth rate, with key players introducing innovative products to cater to the growing demand for advanced DBS solutions.

Scope of Research