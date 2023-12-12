Online Dermatology Consultation Market Is Anticipated To Reach US$6.794 Billion By 2028 At A CAGR Of 8.82%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the online dermatology consultation market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.82%, between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$6.794 billion by 2028.The main growth driver for the growth of the online dermatology consultation market is the constant increase in skin-related conditions worldwide. Skin conditions are categorized into a variety of types, a few being Acne, Atopic dermatitis, Psoriasis, Rosacea, and Skin cancer. The most common skin condition among the masses is Acne, which has been accounted to affect 50 million annually in America. Acne can occur at any stage in an individual's life but it usually occurs for 85% of people between the ages of 12 and 24, which can continue into the 20s and 30s. Acne has also been linked to a 63% increase in major depression in those who are experiencing it for the first time.Dermatology is the Department of Health that deals with issues/diseases that occur on the human skin. The conditions are split into a variety of types, which include Acne, Atopic dermatitis, Hair loss, Psoriasis, Rosacea, and Skin cancer. Acne is the most common skin condition, which has affected 50 million a year in the United States alone. The second most common skin-related condition is hair loss, also known as androgenic alopecia, which is caused by improper care of skin on the head.Access sample report or view details:There have been many key developments that have been occurring in the online dermatology consultation market. For instance, in September 2022, Oro Health Technology, a Canadian telemedicine technology firm, in collaboration with MCI Onehealth Inc., another Canadian healthcare technology firm, introduced a new technical platform known as the“MCI Dermatology Connect Platform”.As per the segmentation of the market by modality, it is categorized into three types. Store-and-forward, Real-time, and others. Store and forward mode are the collection of information on the skin conditions through online meetings or photographs and sending the information to a healthcare facility for further analysis and advice.As per the segmentation of the market by application, it is categorized into three types. Skin care, hair care , and others. The application of skin care is the most common method to resolve skin-related conditions, with products such as Face wash and sunscreen , have been popular since help resolve acne and keep the skin safe from harmful UV rays of the sun among the general public and have been approved by various dermatology experts for safe use.As per the segmentation of the market by end-user, it is categorized into two types. Healthcare facilities and homecare. Healthcare facilities are where the dermatology expert provides professional advice on how to take care of the skin condition that the patients have been diagnosed with.As per the Geographical Segmentation, North America is expected to maintain their dominant position and have significant growth in the online dermatology consultation market. As per the American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD), the United States accounts for majority of the skin diseases, which range from Acne to Skin cancer. It has been estimated that 9500 people in the United States are diagnosed with Skin cancer daily. The type of skin cancer that has been affecting the United States the most is Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer (NMSC), which includes Squamous Cell Carcinoma (SCC) and Basal Cell Carcinoma (BCC), that 3 million Americans a year are diagnosed with.The research includes coverage of key players in the online dermatology consultation market, which include Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., MDLIVE, Visby Medical, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, 3Derm, CureSkin, MetaOptima, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Philips Healthcare, and 3Gen Consulting.The market analytics report segments the online dermatology consultation market using the following criteria:.By ModalityoStore-and-forwardoReal-timeoOthers.By ApplicationoSkin CareoHair CareoOthers.By End-useroHealthcare FacilitiesoHomecare.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Mentioned:.Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd..MDLIVE, Visby Medical, Inc..Allscripts Healthcare, LLC.3Derm.McKesson Corporation.CureSkin.Honeywell Life Care Solutions.MetaOptima, Philips Healthcare.3Gen ConsultingExplore More Reports:.Skincare Serums Market:.CBD Skincare Market:.Hair Growth Supplements Market:

