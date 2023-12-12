Former Rly Official Gets 5-Year Jail In Bribery Case

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) The Special CBI Court in Jammu on Tuesday sentenced a former Executive Engineer of Northern Railways to five years' imprisonment in a bribery case.
According to the CBI, they had registered the instant case against B B Mittal, Executive Engineer (Construction/Doubling), Northern Railway, Jammu on the allegations that he was demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant for releasing the security amount of Rs 7.5 lakhs.
Acting on the case, a CBI team laid a trap on July 15, 2009 and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant.
“After investigation, a charge sheet was filed on March 11, 2010. The trial court found the said accused guilty and convicted him,” said a senior CBI official.
“On Tuesday, the Special CBI judge sentenced Mittal, the then Executive Engineer, to five years' rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 10,000,” the official added.
--IANS
ssh/uk
MENAFN12122023000231011071ID1107580216
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.