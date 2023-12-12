Senegal's Representative Expects Long-Term Climate Finance Advance At COP29 In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. We expect
progress on long-term climate finance at COP29 in Azerbaijan, said
Baye Salla Mar, president of the Green Party in Senegal, during the
sidelines of the COP28 conference held in Dubai, UAE, Trend reports.
"We commend the UAE for successfully organizing COP28. There has
been a significant increase in contributions to the Lost and Damage
Fund. We extend our congratulations to Azerbaijan for hosting
COP29. We expect that logistical problems will be overcome and that
long-term climate finance will make significant progress," he
said.
It should be noted that the decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan
was officially announced on December 11 within the framework of the
COP28 conference in Dubai.
COP29 will be held in November 2024.
The Eastern European Regional Group has selected Azerbaijan to
host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN
Framework Convention on Climate Change, COP29, in 2024.
To note, besides Azerbaijan, Armenia and Bulgaria were also
nominated. However, on December 7, 2023, after direct negotiations
between the Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
and the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Armenia decided to
withdraw its candidacy in support of Azerbaijan. Bulgaria followed
suit and also withdrew its candidacy.
