Acceleration Of Import Substitution Process Holds On Extremely Important - Azerbaijani MP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The import of
food products in Azerbaijan has increased, Member of Azerbaijan's
Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry
and Entrepreneurship Vugar Bayramov said, Trend reports.
"In the first ten months of this year, Azerbaijan's foreign
trade turnover was $37.3 billion." Exports totaled $23.1 billion,
while imports totaled $14.1 billion. During this period, imports
grew by 4.6 percent while exports declined by 7.7 percent," said
Bayramov.
Lower energy prices compared to the previous year, he claims,
lowered the value of exports. However, the import growth pattern
has maintained.
"In other words, we imported more goods than in the same time
the previous year. Imports remove foreign exchange from the
country, but exports bring in foreign exchange. In this regard, an
increase in imports is unfavorable in terms of foreign exchange
outflow. Food imports also increased during this period. Imports of
beef climbed by 93.3 percent, cigarettes by 48.9 percent, flour
confectionery by 12.7 percent, chocolate and chocolate goods by
12.6 percent, and fresh vegetables by 4.9 percent. Recent figures
demonstrate that it is critical to expedite the import substitution
process. It is especially important to reduce reliance on imports
by increasing domestic food production," the MP said.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN12122023000187011040ID1107580210
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.