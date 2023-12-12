               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Intends To Launch New Metro Trains In Forthcoming March - Chairman


12/12/2023 7:27:29 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Following testing, the new trains are scheduled to enter service in Azerbaijan in March of next year, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways Rovshan Rustamov told, Trend reports.

He noted that the contract envisages delivery of 10 trains.

"One of them is already in Baku. Other trains will be delivered to Azerbaijan by the end of 2025," Rustamov added.

Will be updated

