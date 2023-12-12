Azerbaijan Intends To Launch New Metro Trains In Forthcoming March - Chairman

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Following testing, the new trains are scheduled to enter service in Azerbaijan in March of next year, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways Rovshan Rustamov told, Trend reports.

He noted that the contract envisages delivery of 10 trains.

"One of them is already in Baku. Other trains will be delivered to Azerbaijan by the end of 2025," Rustamov added.

