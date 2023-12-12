Azerbaijan Intends To Launch New Metro Trains In Forthcoming March - Chairman

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Following
testing, the new trains are scheduled to enter service in
Azerbaijan in March of next year, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways
Rovshan Rustamov told, Trend reports.
He noted that the contract envisages delivery of 10 trains.
"One of them is already in Baku. Other trains will be delivered
to Azerbaijan by the end of 2025," Rustamov added.
Will be updated
