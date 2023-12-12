Azerbaijan Announces Deadline For Commissioning Largest Power Plant In Caucasus

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The largest
power plant in the Caucasus, being built in Mingachevir on the
territory of Azerbaijan TPP, will be put into operation in the
first half of 2025, Chairman of the Board of Azerenerji (largest
electrical power producer in Azerbaijan) Baba Rzayev told
journalists, Trend reports.
He noted that the construction of the new station is being
carried out in accordance with the schedule.
Also, according to Rzayev, work is underway to launch renewable
energy sources in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian
occupation.
"Work will start in Jabrayil to put into operation a solar power
plant with a capacity of 240 megawatts," he added.
