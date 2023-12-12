               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Announces Deadline For Commissioning Largest Power Plant In Caucasus


12/12/2023 7:26:51 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The largest power plant in the Caucasus, being built in Mingachevir on the territory of Azerbaijan TPP, will be put into operation in the first half of 2025, Chairman of the Board of Azerenerji (largest electrical power producer in Azerbaijan) Baba Rzayev told journalists, Trend reports.

He noted that the construction of the new station is being carried out in accordance with the schedule.

Also, according to Rzayev, work is underway to launch renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian occupation.

"Work will start in Jabrayil to put into operation a solar power plant with a capacity of 240 megawatts," he added.

Will be updated

