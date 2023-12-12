Azerbaijan Discloses Scope Of Accomplished Work Around Horadiz-Aghband Project

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The
Horadiz-Aghband project in Azerbaijan is 45 percent completed,
Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Rovshan Rustamov told
reporters, Trend reports.
He stated that the project will be completed in 2025.
"The job is moving quickly. The first tunnel is currently under
development," Rustamov remarked.
