Azerbaijan Discloses Scope Of Accomplished Work Around Horadiz-Aghband Project

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The Horadiz-Aghband project in Azerbaijan is 45 percent completed, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Rovshan Rustamov told reporters, Trend reports.

He stated that the project will be completed in 2025.

"The job is moving quickly. The first tunnel is currently under development," Rustamov remarked.

Will be updated