               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Discloses Scope Of Accomplished Work Around Horadiz-Aghband Project


12/12/2023 7:26:51 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The Horadiz-Aghband project in Azerbaijan is 45 percent completed, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Rovshan Rustamov told reporters, Trend reports.

He stated that the project will be completed in 2025.

"The job is moving quickly. The first tunnel is currently under development," Rustamov remarked.

Will be updated

MENAFN12122023000187011040ID1107580206

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search