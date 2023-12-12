UNFCCC To Work With Azerbaijan For Successful COP 29 - Senior Director

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBAI, UAE, December 12. UNFCCC will work with
Azerbaijan for successful COP 29, Senior Director of Operations
Coordination of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate
Change (UNFCCC) Chhaya Kapilashrami told journalists, Trend reports.
She spoke on the sidelines of the COP 28 conference in
Dubai.
"Congratulations to Azerbaijan for willing to host COP 29. We in
the UNFCCC Secretariat look forward to working with your government
and your people to have a successful COP 29," she said.
"We go from COP to COP, but UNFCCC is the constant force to help
guide and support. We hope to be able to support the conversations
around fair transition to renewable energy. We hope to be able also
to support the conversation on financing, which will be a big piece
of COP 29," she said.
Kapilashrami emphasized that UNFCCC had huge landmark decision
on the Loss and Damage Fund from the very first days at COP 28,
which was significant. The adoption of the agenda was also made on
the very first day. UNFCCC has been working on negotiations on
mitigation, adaptation and other important matters over the last
two weeks.
UNFCCC hopes that Azerbaijan as the host will take this
conversation forward at COP29.
"I hope the commitments to Loss and Damage Fund will continue
from year to year. I believe that here was a commitment to the
Fund, there were also pledges. We hope to keep the momentum at
COP29.," she said.
