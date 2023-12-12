UNFCCC To Work With Azerbaijan For Successful COP 29 - Senior Director

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBAI, UAE, December 12. UNFCCC will work with Azerbaijan for successful COP 29, Senior Director of Operations Coordination of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Chhaya Kapilashrami told journalists, Trend reports.

She spoke on the sidelines of the COP 28 conference in Dubai.

"Congratulations to Azerbaijan for willing to host COP 29. We in the UNFCCC Secretariat look forward to working with your government and your people to have a successful COP 29," she said.

"We go from COP to COP, but UNFCCC is the constant force to help guide and support. We hope to be able to support the conversations around fair transition to renewable energy. We hope to be able also to support the conversation on financing, which will be a big piece of COP 29," she said.

Kapilashrami emphasized that UNFCCC had huge landmark decision on the Loss and Damage Fund from the very first days at COP 28, which was significant. The adoption of the agenda was also made on the very first day. UNFCCC has been working on negotiations on mitigation, adaptation and other important matters over the last two weeks.

UNFCCC hopes that Azerbaijan as the host will take this conversation forward at COP29.

"I hope the commitments to Loss and Damage Fund will continue from year to year. I believe that here was a commitment to the Fund, there were also pledges. We hope to keep the momentum at COP29.," she said.