Iran To Ink Agreement With EAEU Members In Russia, Deputy Minister Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Iran will sign a
preferential trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union
(EAEU) members in Saint Petersburg (Russia) on December 25, Iran's
Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Affairs Mehdi Safari said,
Trend reports.
He made the announcement at a press conference in Tehran on
December 12.
The deputy minister said that the agreement will pave the way
for a significant increase in Iran's trade with the EAEU
countries.
Safari added that Iran is keen to cooperate with countries that
offer preferential trade conditions.
He also said that Iran plans to expand its trade ties with
Russia, a member of the EAEU. He said that the recent meeting
between Iran's President Ibrahim Raisi and Russia's President
Vladimir Putin in Russia focused on enhancing the trade volume
between the two countries.
According to the deputy minister, there are some challenges with
the transport links between Iran and the EAEU countries, and that
efforts are being made to overcome them.
Iran's total non-oil trade with the EAEU countries reached $2.34
billion in value and 5.2 million tons in volume in the first eight
months of the current Iranian year (March 21-November 21, 2023),
showing a 14 percent increase in value and a 33.5 percent increase
in volume compared to the same period of the previous year.
