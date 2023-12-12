600 Trucks In Line To Enter Ukraine From Slovakia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of the morning of December 12, nearly 600 trucks were waiting to cross into Ukraine at the Uzhhorod checkpoint.

The spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, said this to Ukrinform.

"As of this morning, almost 600 trucks were waiting to cross into Ukraine at the Uzhhorod checkpoint. The blocking of trucks coming from Ukraine has resumed. More than 1,200 trucks are registered in the e-queue to leave Ukraine as of this morning," the spokesman stated.

On the border with Hungary, traffic is moving, but there are queues. As of the morning, 470 trucks were waiting to cross into Ukraine at the Tysa checkpoint.

As reported, representatives of the Slovak carriers' union blocked the movement of trucks through the Vyšné Nemecké checkpoint on December 11 at 16:10.