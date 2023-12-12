FM Kuleba Calls On Eastern Partnership Countries To Enhance Security, Energy Cooperation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Eastern Partnership countries should focus on the revival of energy cooperation, improvement in communication networks, development of the security component, and implementation of regional projects.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba at the Eastern Partnership Foreign Affairs Ministerial meeting in Brussels, which was held without the participation of Belarus, an Ukrinform correspondent reports, referring to the Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Ministry .

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy stressed the importance of developing the security component of the partnership within the Eastern Partnership initiative.

“The Eastern Partnership countries should focus on addressing common challenges – countering hybrid warfare, disinformation, manipulation and foreign interference,” Kuleba said.

In his words, in order to deepen sectoral cooperation, it would be necessary to focus on the implementation of regional projects, improve communication networks and revive energy cooperation.

“The response to Russia's use of energy supplies as a weapon should be to diversify energy supply routes, reduce dependence on Russian fossil fuels, switch to clean energy, fully synchronize Ukraine's energy system with the ENTSO-E grid and integrate into European energy markets,” Kuleba noted.

He mentioned that Ukraine is actively developing renewable energy to become a supplier of clean hydrogen throughout Europe. Primarily, this refers to the implementation of Hydrogen Valleys in the Zakarpattia and Odesa regions.

Kuleba emphasized the need to integrate Ukrainian rail, road and inland waterways into the indicative maps of the Trans-European Transport Network.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy confirmed Ukraine's intention to sign the Regional Roaming Agreement, provided that its provisions are applied no earlier than six months after the end of martial law.

A reminder that Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba is paying a working visit to Brussels.