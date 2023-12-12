Deputy PM Stefanishyna Meets With EU Ministers Ahead Of European Council Meeting

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna has met with EU ministers ahead of the European Council meeting, scheduled for December 14-15, 2023.

The relevant statement was made by the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In the course of the meeting, Stefanishyna emphasized that the EU enlargement is a necessary condition for ensuring Europe's security and stability. She stressed the historical importance of the moment for the EU and Ukraine.

According to the government official, Ukraine has fully completed its 'homework', leaving no room for speculation regarding the implementation of the European Commission's recommendations.

Separately, the meeting participants discussed the legislative amendments endorsed on December 8, 2023, regarding the anti-corruption policy and the protection of the rights of national minorities.

EU ministers noted Ukraine's progress in implementing reforms and reiterated support for Ukraine's further movement towards the EU membership.

The meeting was attended by the ministers and permanent representatives of Lithuania, Greece, Austria, Estonia, Sweden, Belgium, Bulgaria, Spain, Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, France, and Croatia.