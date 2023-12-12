Turkiye's Defense Ministry Shared A Post About National Leader's Memorial Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev

Turkiye's Ministry of National Defense has announced a day of remembrance of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. It was stated that we honor with mercy and respect the memory of the National leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev on the 20th anniversary of his death, Azernews reports.

The post also states that "we will continue to be united and equal with our Azerbaijani Turkic brothers, inheriting the late Heydar Aliyev's slogan 'One Nation, Two States'.