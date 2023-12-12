Turkiye's Defense Ministry Shared A Post About National Leader's Memorial Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
Turkiye's Ministry of National Defense has announced a day of
remembrance of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. It was stated that we
honor with mercy and respect the memory of the National leader of
Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev on the 20th anniversary of his death, Azernews reports.
The post also states that "we will continue to be united and
equal with our Azerbaijani Turkic brothers, inheriting the late
Heydar Aliyev's slogan 'One Nation, Two States'.
