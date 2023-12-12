Los Angeles Holds Memorial Ceremony For Anniversary Of National Leader Heydar Aliyev's Death

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
A ceremony dedicated to the death anniversary of the National
Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev was held in Los
Angeles (USA), Azernews reports.
A memorial ceremony was organized at the Islamic Center of
Inglewood, one of the oldest mosques in California, on the
initiative and with the support of Azerbaijan's Consulate General
in Los Angeles.
It was noted at the event that as a result of visionary policy
of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, state independence was developed
in Azerbaijan, religious stability was strengthened and ties with
the Muslim world were established. At the same time, during the
National Leader's leadership, conditions were created for people to
freely practice all religions in Azerbaijan.
Speaking at the memorial ceremony, Azerbaijan's Consul in Los
Angeles Ramil Gurbanov stated that the wise policy of the National
Leader is successfully continued today by President Ilham Aliyev.
Emphasizing that Azerbaijan is one of the modern countries, the
Consul stressed that the country liberated its territories from
invasion, and fully ensured its territorial integrity and
sovereignty.
It was also reported that Shusha, which is one of the important
centers of historical, cultural, socio-political life of
Azerbaijan, including one of the symbols of Islamic civilization,
and liberated from occupation, was declared "cultural capital of
the Islamic world" by ISESCO for 2024.
President of the Islamic Society of Inglewood Javid Bawa
expressed his impressions of the inter-religious tolerance he
observed during his visit to Azerbaijan.
