Prosecutor: Return Of Two Azerbaijani Servicemen Taken Captive By Armenia Will Be Ensured

Return of two Azerbaijani servicemen taken captive by Armenia
will be ensured, Azernews reports, citing
Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev.
.
To recall that the Administration of the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of the
Republic of Armenia issued a joint statement.
It should be noted that as a result of negotiations between the
Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and
the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia an
agreement was reached to take tangible steps to strengthen
confidence between the two countries.
Guided by the principles of humanism and as a goodwill gesture,
the Republic of Azerbaijan releases 32 Armenian servicemen. The
list of 32 does not and cannot include the leaders of the notorious
regime who committed war crimes against the Azerbaijani people and
crimes against humanity - Araik Harutyunyan, Bako Sahakyan, Arkady
Ghukasyan, Ruben Vardanyan, including such persons as Vagif
Khachaturyan, Alesha Khosrovyan.
In turn, the Republic of Armenia, guided by the principles of
humanism and as a goodwill gesture, releases two Azerbaijani
servicemen.
