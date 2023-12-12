Genius Of Heydar Aliyev: Founder Of Politics Leading To Immortality

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev, AZERNEWS
In modern history, several people have played a role in
regaining the independence of some states that tried to get rid of
empires. Despite being under the rule of the Soviet Empire for many
years, Azerbaijan, as one of those states, was able to have the
most valuable asset of independence thanks to deep politics and the
genius of a visionary leader. Every nation is proud of its
historical figures - Azerbaijan is always indebted to its national
leader, the genius of Heydar Aliyev, in gaining its independence
and standing up as a strong state. Today, our nation benefits from
the statehood policy that Heydar Aliyev left as a legacy.
The Azerbaijani Nation always remembers Heydar Aliyev - the
architect and founder of our modern country, a genius who did great
and irreplaceable work for the independence and development of his
nation and country. Heydar Aliyev is not only a historical figure
who solved fateful problems of the nation and state of Azerbaijan,
but also a statesman who created history by rescuing his nation in
a hard time.
Heydar Aliyev was first elected as the first Secretary of the
Central Committee of the Communist Party of Azerbaijan at the
plenum on July 14, 1969, and became the head of the republic. In a
short time, he implemented a broad program of reforms in all
spheres to turn Azerbaijan into one of the most advanced republics
among the former Union Republics. During his authority, hundreds of
plants, factories, and production sites were established on the
republic's territory. Some 213 large industrial enterprises were
launched. Due to many important production areas, Azerbaijan
occupied one of the leading positions in the USSR.
His achievements as the head of the Soviet Azerbaijan soon drew
the attention of Moscow and he was promoted to the post of the
First Deputy Premier of the Soviet Union in 1982. At that time,
Azerbaijan had been already known as a developed industrial
republic.
The socio-economic, political, moral, and psychological base
created by Heydar Aliyev during his leadership of Azerbaijan from
1969-1982 became very important for the Azerbaijani people in the
years leading to the independence. On the eve of the collapse of
the USSR, Azerbaijan became one of the few republics among the 15
union republics capable of solving its economic problems at the
expense of its internal capabilities thanks to the National
Leader.
Even though the National Leader, who played a great role in the
history of Azerbaijan, was persecuted in 1987-1990, the genius
politician survived the persecution and returned to his homeland on
July 20, 1990. When he returned to his homeland, the attempts to
prevent him from coming to power in Azerbaijan and even to remove
him from authority in Nakhchivan could be considered the blackest
pages and the most unforgivable mistakes of our history.
However, in the first years of its independence, Azerbaijan
found itself in the bloodiest maelstrom of its history. Anarchy
reigned in the country and national leader Heydar Aliyev was the
only hope for the salvation of the Azerbaijani people.
In June 1993, at the request of the people, the return of Heydar
Aliyev to power was a decisive turn in the history of Azerbaijan.
The wise statesman eliminated the threat of civil war after several
political measures. The plan of external and internal enemies to
divide and destroy Azerbaijan and annihilate our reestablished
independent state failed. Therefore, June 15, 1993, is called
National Salvation Day.
One of the most important achievements of the National Leader in
the field of foreign policy is Azerbaijan's establishing bilateral
relations and expanding this network with dozens of foreign
countries. Thanks to his efforts, Azerbaijan signed a Contract of
the Century which paved the road for an economic boost. The
Contract of Century was not just an ordinary oil agreement, but
also the means that brought new technologies in the oil and gas
sector to the country. Unfortunately, life did not allow him to see
the positive results of the great works done under the leadership
of President Ilham Aliyev, the successor of the national leader
today. The National Leader of all the Azerbaijani people passed
away on December 12, 2003.
Heydar Aliyev, who devoted his dignified life to the happiness
and progress of the Azerbaijani people, will always live as an
unforgettable personality in the history of our respected nation.
With deep respect and compassion, we honor the bright memory of the
National Leader of the Azerbaijani people - Heydar Aliyev.
Today Azerbaijan is headed by Ilham Aliyev, a worthy successor
of Heydar Aliyev's path by successfully continuing his policy of
democratic, legal, and secular state-building. Expressing the will
of the Azerbaijani people, Ilham Aliyev became the president of
independent Azerbaijan and the leader of the world's Azerbaijanis.
He pays attention to ensuring human rights and freedoms in the
country. As a result of his resolute and purposeful policy, the
victorious Army of Azerbaijan put an end to 30 years of Armenian
invasion. Thus, within 44 days, the myth of the "invincible
Armenian army" made up of the enemy over the years collapsed in the
eyes of the world, and the Armenian army was defeated. The
liberation of Azerbaijani lands from Armenian occupation once again
showed that Ilham Aliyev's policy was aimed at the benefit of his
fatherland and Nation. Due to the wise internal reforms carried out
by President Ilham Aliyev, as well as a far-sighted and purposeful
foreign policy, Azerbaijan has become a leading state in the South
Caucasus. In other words, Heydar Aliyev's policy lives and wins
forever in the world.
