Genius Of Heydar Aliyev: Founder Of Politics Leading To Immortality

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev, AZERNEWS

In modern history, several people have played a role in regaining the independence of some states that tried to get rid of empires. Despite being under the rule of the Soviet Empire for many years, Azerbaijan, as one of those states, was able to have the most valuable asset of independence thanks to deep politics and the genius of a visionary leader. Every nation is proud of its historical figures - Azerbaijan is always indebted to its national leader, the genius of Heydar Aliyev, in gaining its independence and standing up as a strong state. Today, our nation benefits from the statehood policy that Heydar Aliyev left as a legacy.

The Azerbaijani Nation always remembers Heydar Aliyev - the architect and founder of our modern country, a genius who did great and irreplaceable work for the independence and development of his nation and country. Heydar Aliyev is not only a historical figure who solved fateful problems of the nation and state of Azerbaijan, but also a statesman who created history by rescuing his nation in a hard time.

Heydar Aliyev was first elected as the first Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Azerbaijan at the plenum on July 14, 1969, and became the head of the republic. In a short time, he implemented a broad program of reforms in all spheres to turn Azerbaijan into one of the most advanced republics among the former Union Republics. During his authority, hundreds of plants, factories, and production sites were established on the republic's territory. Some 213 large industrial enterprises were launched. Due to many important production areas, Azerbaijan occupied one of the leading positions in the USSR.

His achievements as the head of the Soviet Azerbaijan soon drew the attention of Moscow and he was promoted to the post of the First Deputy Premier of the Soviet Union in 1982. At that time, Azerbaijan had been already known as a developed industrial republic.

The socio-economic, political, moral, and psychological base created by Heydar Aliyev during his leadership of Azerbaijan from 1969-1982 became very important for the Azerbaijani people in the years leading to the independence. On the eve of the collapse of the USSR, Azerbaijan became one of the few republics among the 15 union republics capable of solving its economic problems at the expense of its internal capabilities thanks to the National Leader.

Even though the National Leader, who played a great role in the history of Azerbaijan, was persecuted in 1987-1990, the genius politician survived the persecution and returned to his homeland on July 20, 1990. When he returned to his homeland, the attempts to prevent him from coming to power in Azerbaijan and even to remove him from authority in Nakhchivan could be considered the blackest pages and the most unforgivable mistakes of our history.

However, in the first years of its independence, Azerbaijan found itself in the bloodiest maelstrom of its history. Anarchy reigned in the country and national leader Heydar Aliyev was the only hope for the salvation of the Azerbaijani people.

In June 1993, at the request of the people, the return of Heydar Aliyev to power was a decisive turn in the history of Azerbaijan. The wise statesman eliminated the threat of civil war after several political measures. The plan of external and internal enemies to divide and destroy Azerbaijan and annihilate our reestablished independent state failed. Therefore, June 15, 1993, is called National Salvation Day.

One of the most important achievements of the National Leader in the field of foreign policy is Azerbaijan's establishing bilateral relations and expanding this network with dozens of foreign countries. Thanks to his efforts, Azerbaijan signed a Contract of the Century which paved the road for an economic boost. The Contract of Century was not just an ordinary oil agreement, but also the means that brought new technologies in the oil and gas sector to the country. Unfortunately, life did not allow him to see the positive results of the great works done under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the successor of the national leader today. The National Leader of all the Azerbaijani people passed away on December 12, 2003.

Heydar Aliyev, who devoted his dignified life to the happiness and progress of the Azerbaijani people, will always live as an unforgettable personality in the history of our respected nation. With deep respect and compassion, we honor the bright memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people - Heydar Aliyev.

Today Azerbaijan is headed by Ilham Aliyev, a worthy successor of Heydar Aliyev's path by successfully continuing his policy of democratic, legal, and secular state-building. Expressing the will of the Azerbaijani people, Ilham Aliyev became the president of independent Azerbaijan and the leader of the world's Azerbaijanis. He pays attention to ensuring human rights and freedoms in the country. As a result of his resolute and purposeful policy, the victorious Army of Azerbaijan put an end to 30 years of Armenian invasion. Thus, within 44 days, the myth of the "invincible Armenian army" made up of the enemy over the years collapsed in the eyes of the world, and the Armenian army was defeated. The liberation of Azerbaijani lands from Armenian occupation once again showed that Ilham Aliyev's policy was aimed at the benefit of his fatherland and Nation. Due to the wise internal reforms carried out by President Ilham Aliyev, as well as a far-sighted and purposeful foreign policy, Azerbaijan has become a leading state in the South Caucasus. In other words, Heydar Aliyev's policy lives and wins forever in the world.