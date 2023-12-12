(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) LUKURE Launches a New York Style with an Italian Soul

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2023) - LUKURE, known for its distinct approach to luxury fashion, has introduced its latest collection, merging Italian craftsmanship with the essence of New York. Founded in 2012 on Madison Avenue, near the Met, LUKURË has established itself as a brand emphasizing the value of experiential retail.







Photo credit: Fadil Berisha Photography (feat. Portofino Crystal Sandals in Nero)

Arianit Berdufi, the founder of LUKURE, focuses on the significance of traditional craftsmanship in modern fashion. "Our approach is to offer an experience that reflects both the artistry of Italian craftsmanship and the practicality of modern design," he states.

The brand's latest offerings, including the Soft Loafer and Kate Lace-up, demonstrate the meticulous 'anticatura' technique, highlighting the brand's dedication to craftsmanship. "We aim to preserve the heritage of handcrafted techniques in the digital and automated production era," adds Berdufi.

In 2023, LUKURË reported a notable increase in customers seeking sustainable luxury options. The brand's use of kangaroo leather and deerskin, sourced responsibly from controlled wild populations, underscores its commitment to ethical and sustainable practices. "Our focus is on ensuring sustainability in our production processes and materials," comments Berdufi.

Expanding its range, LUKURË has introduced the Limited Edition Crystal Collection, inspired by the Italian coastline. This development and their recent participation in NYFW highlight LUKURE's evolving presence in the fashion industry.

Explore the new collection from LUKURE, where Italian craftsmanship meets New York style, at and their official Instagram (@lukureofficial ).

About LUKURË

Established in 2012 by Arianit Berdufi, LUKURE is a brand offering a range of shoes and accessories. The brand is distinguished by its focus on Italian craftsmanship, commitment to sustainability, and incorporation of modern design elements. LUKURE has been recognized for blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design, redefining the luxury footwear experience.

