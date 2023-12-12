Skatch Unveils Groundbreaking Insights On The Egyptian Recruitment Landscape In Latest Industry Report

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Skatch, a leading innovator in the HR-tech sector, has released a comprehensive industry report shedding light on the challenges, trends, and opportunities in the Egyptian recruitment market. This report , based on a survey of over 200 industry experts, unveils crucial insights and strategic recommendations for businesses operating in the HR tech space.

Key Findings:



Sourcing and Screening Talent: Over 56% of employers identify sourcing and screening talent as their foremost challenge.

Quality of Applications: A staggering 92% express dissatisfaction with the quality of applications received through online hiring platforms.

Technology for Hiring: Key technology requirements include skills testing (82%), interview scheduling (40%), and pre-recorded video interviews (37%).

Job Sourcing Channels: Digital channels dominate, with 75% of job openings advertised online. Mobile Applications: Despite high smartphone usage, only 4% of employers use dedicated mobile apps for candidate sourcing.

Exploring Egypt's Hiring Landscape:

In the dynamic world of recruitment, the Skatch Hiring Survey 2023 delves into the Egyptian hiring landscape, presenting insights gathered from over 200 HR professionals and recruiters across various sectors. The report aims to illuminate the intricacies of hiring in Egypt, addressing key challenges, technological advancements, and trends in job sourcing.

Job Sourcing Channels in Egypt:

Hiring in Egypt is undergoing a digital transformation, with over 75% of job openings advertised on digital platforms . Online job portals, accounting for 67%, are the primary channel for recruiters to fill their most recent positions. Despite the high smartphone usage in Egypt, dedicated mobile apps for candidate sourcing remain largely untapped, presenting a significant opportunity for innovation.

Challenges in the Hiring Process:

Sourcing and screening the right talent emerged as the paramount challenge, voiced by over 56% of employers. A notable frustration lies in the interview stage, with high rates of candidate no-shows affecting the efficiency of the hiring process. In the blue-collar/manual workers field, retention poses a significant challenge, affecting over 50% of respondents.

Recommendations and Future Focus:

Based on the survey findings, Skatch recommends a focus on enhancing skills-matching algorithms, streamlining application screening processes, and exploring mobile recruitment solutions to tap into the vast potential of smartphone users in Egypt.