Suicide Attack Kills 23 Soldiers In N. Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (KUNA) -- At least 23 soldiers of Pakistan Army were killed in a suicide attack targeting a security forcesآ' check post in Pakistanآ's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province, the military said on Tuesday.

According to Pakistan militaryآ's media wing, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), six terrorists attacked a security post in Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan district killing at least 23 soldiers of Pakistan Army.

The attempt to storm the post was effectively thwarted which forced the terrorists to ram an explosive laden vehicle into the position, followed by a suicide bombing attack, said ISPR.

It further said ensuing blasts led to collapse of the building, causing multiple casualties; "23 brave soldiers embraced martyrdom."

All six terrorists were effectively engaged and killed, confirmed the ISPR.

Combing operations were being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist present in the area. "Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthens our resolve," the ISPR added.

Pakistani President Dr. Arif Alvi has strongly denounced the terrorist attack on the security forces in Dera Ismail Khan. In a statement, he said such cowardly acts cannot shake the resolve of "our security personnel," adding that "sacrifices of martyrs will not go in vain.

The caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan, Anwaar

Haq Kakar, has also strongly condemned the terrorist attack. A statement by the Prime Minister's House said that the security forces cannot be demoralized by such cowardly acts. He said the entire nation salutes "the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the war against terrorism."

The attack comes at a time when the Pakistan military is carrying out security operations against foreign and local militants in Balochistan and KPK provinces bordering Afghanistan.

The operations are a result of the rise in militantsآ' attacks across the country following the end of a ceasefire by the banned outfit Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan with the government last year. (end)

sbk









