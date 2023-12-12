Kuwait Parliament Oks Bills On Convicts' Rehabilitation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 12 (KUNA) -- The National Assembly approved on Tuesday amending some articles of the Law 17/1960 and issued new legislations concerning the "rehabilitation" of convicted inmates.

In the first round of voting, 49 MPs approved the relevant bills, 12 opposed, while in the second round, 48 cast ballots in favor, 12 were against with a single abstention -- in a session that grouped 61 members of the parliament.

In essence, the bills stipulate amending the "rehabiliation duration," for some considerations. A convict would be subject the "rehabilitation" to reintegrate into the society. According to other basics, it says that the "rehabilitation" period should be equivalent to the sentence duration. (pickup previous)

jy











MENAFN12122023000071011013ID1107580162