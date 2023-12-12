Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3126287 NEW YORK -- The State of Kuwait demands that the international community "put an end to the Israeli war crimes" against the Palestinians.
3126347 KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti parliament approves new legislations on convicts' "rehabilitation."
3126315 KUWAIT -- Kuwait's 39th planeload of relief supplies flies to Al-Arish as part of the humanitarian bridge to aid war-haggard Gazans.
3126318 RAMALLAH -- Four young Palestinians join martyrs during an Israeli raid on Jenin, amid ongoing bloodshedding elsewhere in the occupied territories. (end)
