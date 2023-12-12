France claims war vessels assaulted by Yemeni fighter jets

(MENAFN) In a recent development, the French military has effectively thwarted an attempted drone attack on one of its guided-missile frigates navigating the waters of the Red Sea. Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu delivered an update to lawmakers in the French Senate, revealing that the drone strikes originated from a Houthi-controlled region in Yemen.



Detailing the incident that occurred over the weekend, Lecornu explained that the two drones deliberately targeted the multi-mission frigate Languedoc, engaged in a patrol mission in the Red Sea. The French military responded by successfully intercepting and destroying the hostile aircraft using guided munitions, specifically Aster 15 missiles, in an act of self-defense. This decisive action ensured the protection of both the vessel and its crew.



While the Houthi rebel group, formally known as Ansar Allah, has not been explicitly named by officials, the military has previously identified the origin of the drone strikes as the coastal region of al-Hodeida in Yemen, a territory under Houthi control since a 2014 uprising. The Houthis, who have consistently expressed their intention to target ships believed to be aiding Israel, have escalated their attacks on commercial and military vessels transiting the Red Sea amid the ongoing conflict with Palestinian militants in Gaza.



This incident underscores the heightened tensions in the region and the strategic challenges faced by naval forces operating in the Red Sea. The successful defense by the French military highlights the importance of robust security measures and rapid response capabilities in safeguarding maritime assets from evolving threats. As geopolitical dynamics continue to evolve, the incident serves as a reminder of the complex security landscape in critical waterways and the need for vigilance in the face of potential threats.



