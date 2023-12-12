EU nation takes into account ‘Plan B’ for Ukraine assistance

(MENAFN) In the face of Hungarian resistance to a proposed USD54 billion long-term aid package for Ukraine, key backers within the European Union (EU) are reportedly considering alternative measures to ensure the critical funding is provided. According to a report by the Financial Times on Tuesday, European Union member states supporting Kiev may navigate around Hungary's opposition by allocating funds outside the bloc's joint budget.



The European Commission aims to extend the financial support through the "Ukraine Facility" over the next four years, earmarked for assisting Ukraine in its conflict with Russia and supporting reconstruction efforts. However, Hungary, critical of Brussels' approach to the Ukraine crisis, has signaled its intent to veto the decision during an upcoming summit of European Union leaders.



The urgency of the situation is underscored by Ukraine's dependence on the USD54 billion allocation for its 2024 budget, with Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba warning of potential "devastating consequences" if the European Union falls short. Ahead of a meeting with European counterparts in Brussels, Kuleba stressed the significance of the financial aid for Ukraine's stability.



Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishina emphasized that a failure to secure the funding would not only be detrimental to Ukraine but also represent "a failure of the entire European Union," impacting Kiev's chances of obtaining additional aid from the United States. The Financial Times reports that Ukrainian supporters within the European Union are contemplating ways to address Hungary's concerns, including releasing frozen European Union budget funds linked to perceived rule-of-law and corruption issues in Budapest.



As a potential "plan B," discussions are reportedly underway among diplomats about the feasibility and technical details of having the other 26 European Union member states pool resources. This alternative strategy aims to overcome the impasse caused by Hungary's objections, ensuring that vital financial support reaches Ukraine in its time of need. The evolving situation highlights the complex diplomatic negotiations within the European Union and the critical importance of solidarity and cooperation in addressing geopolitical challenges.





MENAFN12122023000045015687ID1107580159