Infleqtion Selected To Join Japan's Quantum Moonshot Program With Leading Neutral Atom Quantum Computing Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infleqtion, the world's leading quantum information company, has been selected by Japan's Science and Technology Agency (JST) as the only foreign quantum computing partner in the Quantum Moonshot program, a cutting-edge initiative to advance Japan's technological capabilities and to revolutionize Japan's economy, industry, and security by 2050. As part of the program, Infleqtion will collaborate to develop a large-scale, neutral atom quantum computer with high-fidelity qubits.

Led by Professor Kenji Ohmori of the Institute for Molecular Science, the program will develop a leading-edge fault-tolerant quantum computer based on atomic qubits. Professor Ohmori is a world leader in the ultrafast control of atoms for quantum computing and simulation. Recently, his team successfully executed an ultrafast 2-qubit gate between two single atoms, which has disruptively accelerated the 2-qubit gate operation of neutral atom quantum computers by two orders of magnitude. Neutral-atom technology has emerged as the most promising candidate for commercial quantum computing. In particular, it has revolutionary potential in that it can be easily scaled up while maintaining high coherence times compared to the superconducting and trapped-ion modalities.

"Infleqtion's participation in the Quantum Moonshot program marks a significant step forward in advancing quantum computing capabilities for Japan. We look forward to leveraging Infleqtion's expertise to push the boundaries of quantum computing," said Professor Kenji Ohmori.

Infleqtion is a world leader in the innovation and development of quantum technologies, including quantum computing. This collaboration, the first in which a foreign company is participating in the Moonshot program, will enable transformational quantum computing capabilities for Japan.

"Infleqtion is honored to contribute to Japan's ambitious Quantum Moonshot program, bringing our years of neutral atom leadership to Japan," said Scott Faris, Chief Executive Officer at Infleqtion. "This partnership signifies a landmark moment for Infleqtion's quantum computing platform. We are excited to bring our expertise in quantum technologies and photonics to the forefront of this transformative journey."

About Infleqtion's Quantum Computing Platform:

Infleqtion's success in the Quantum Moonshot program highlights the potential of its neutral atom quantum computing platform. By encoding quantum information in the electronic states of individual atoms, Infleqtion's cutting-edge technology contributes to a scalable solution with high-quality qubits. The neutral atom platform leverages naturally identical atoms, avoiding challenges associated with engineered qubit types. The absence of charge in these atoms enables efficient trapping in dense arrays, offering unparalleled scalability.

Key Characteristics of Neutral Atom-Based Qubits:



Exceptionally Long Coherence Times: Neutral atoms boast coherence times that surpass other quantum computing modalities.

Strong Connectivity: The flexible topography of neutral atom structures ensures robust connectivity among qubits, enabling all-to-all connectivity.

Scalability: Identical qubits based on atomic elements and efficient packing of atoms in tight arrays allow for scalability, a distinctive advantage.

External Cryogenics Not Required: Unlike other modalities, neutral atoms do not require cryogenic chillers, reducing overhead and cycle times. Reduced Wiring Complexity: Control functions for neutral atoms are executed via light through free space, simplifying wiring complexity.

By combining Infleqtion's expertise with Professor Ohmori's groundbreaking research, the consortium aims to achieve new heights in quantum computing capabilities, laying the foundation for Japan's technologically advanced future.

