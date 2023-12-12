Freecast Enters Distribution Partnership With Unity Wireless

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FreeCast and Unity Wireless offer an affordable television option to customers of the Lifeline Program and Affordable Connectivity Program.

FreeCast, the aggregated streaming platform, and Unity Wireless, a fast-growing provider of wireless service under the Affordable Connectivity Program, have announced a strategic partnership to provide free and low-cost TV service to wireless customers. New phones and tablets from Unity Wireless will come pre-loaded with FreeCast's app, while existing customers will be able to download the app for free.

FreeCast's free service includes hundreds of free streaming channels as well as on-demand access to over 500,000 on-demand shows and movies from across multiple streaming providers. With a wide variety of free ad-supported content, subscription video, and pay-per-view, FreeCast users can build a TV experience that fits their budgets, or enjoy plenty of free content without spending a dime.

Unity Wireless provides free service to low-income Americans through the federally-funded Affordable Connectivity Program, as well as free and low-cost devices, including smartphones and tablets. With nationwide coverage and 5G capability, this service can also support streaming video. By pre-loading the

FreeCast app, these customers who may also struggle to afford pay television services can access hundreds of live channels and a wealth of on-demand content at little to no cost.

FreeCast CEO William Mobley discussed the opportunity to partner with Unity Wireless: "TV bills are expensive, and these days, streaming can be expensive too. At FreeCast, that's always been at the heart of our mission: to make TV easy and affordable by leveraging technology and putting the power in consumers' hands customize their experience to their preferences and budgets. We think that's a great solution for customers who need a solution that prioritizes affordability, and in many cases, can be enjoyed for free."

