Peracetic Acid Market Size Worth USD 1855.6 Million In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Peracetic Acid (PAA) market size was USD 934.2 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period surge in demand for PAA is driven by its use in the processed food and medical industries for disinfection, as well as the adoption of advanced technologies in the water treatment sector. The versatility of PAA in critical end-use applications, including Food & Beverage (F&B), healthcare, agriculture, water treatment, and more, further contributes to its market expansion.

Key Factors Driving Market Growth:

Processed Food Industry Demand: The rising need for PAA in the processed food industry for disinfecting surfaces, equipment, and utensils propels market growth.

Medical Industry Application: PAA finds extensive use in the medical industry for disinfecting surgical devices, contributing to the increasing demand.

Water Treatment Industry Adoption: The water treatment industry's adoption of advanced technologies and PAA in critical applications drives market revenue growth.

Innovation in Product Offerings: Manufacturers are investing in Research & Development (R&D) to provide tailored PAA products that meet specific application needs.

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Registration: In September 2021, Enviro Tech Chemical Services introduced PeraGuard, a dry PAA floor and equipment sanitizer officially registered by the EPA. It enhances environmental biosecurity and cleanliness in various settings.

Challenges and Restraints:

Regulatory Compliance and Safety Standards: Strict guidelines regarding the handling, storage, transportation, and disposal of PAA pose challenges, requiring specialized training, equipment, and facilities, leading to additional costs for businesses.

Costs of Compliance: Ensuring a safe working environment demands investments in personal protective equipment and ventilation systems, contributing to compliance costs that act as a deterrent for potential users.

Market Segmentation:

Type Insights:

Distilled PAA Segment Dominates: In 2022, the distilled PAA segment claimed the largest revenue share globally, driven by its adoption in industries where stringent hygiene standards are crucial, such as healthcare, F&B processing, and pharmaceuticals.

Grade Insights:

5% - 15% Grade Segment Growth: The 5% - 15% grade segment is expected to register fast revenue growth, attributed to the rising demand for this grade in applications like precleaning surfaces, equipment, pipelines, and tanks.

Application Insights:

Disinfectant Segment Leads: The disinfectant segment is expected to hold a significantly large revenue share, fueled by the increasing adoption of PAA in disinfecting fruits, vegetables, and surfaces in industries such as F&B and water treatment.

End-Use Insights:

Water Treatment Segment Growth: The water treatment segment is projected to experience moderately fast revenue growth due to the rising demand for PAA in improving drinking water quality, thanks to its strong oxidizing and antimicrobial properties.

Regional Insights:

Europe Dominates Market: Europe accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022, driven by the demand for PAA in chemical industries, particularly in the UK, Germany, and France.

Asia Pacific's Rapid Growth: The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the fastest revenue growth, attributed to the rapid growth of food processing industries in countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India.

North America's Considerable Share: North America is expected to account for a considerably large revenue share, fueled by the rising demand for bleaching and disinfectant agents, particularly in the U.S. and Canada.

